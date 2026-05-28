Another week of spring sports is in the books across Aroostook County, and that means it is time once again to start the search for the next Athlete of the Week.

Nominations are now open for Spring Week Six Athlete of the Week, as we look to recognize some of the top performances from around The County during another busy stretch of the spring season. From big-time showings on the track to clutch hits, strong pitching, key tennis wins, and standout lacrosse performances, there was no shortage of athletes making their mark this week.

The weekly Athlete of the Week spotlight is a chance to recognize more than just numbers. Big stat lines always stand out, but so do leadership, consistency, effort, and the athletes who come through in the moments that matter most. Every week, communities across Aroostook County get the chance to help shine a light on the student-athletes who are helping lead their teams this spring.

Track and field, tennis, baseball, softball, and lacrosse continue to produce strong performances from one end of The County to the other, and Week Six should be no different. Whether it was a huge day at a meet, a key performance at the plate, a dominant outing in the circle or on the mound, or a big match on the court, now is the time to make sure those efforts get recognized.

Fans, families, teammates, and coaches are all encouraged to submit nominations and help build another strong ballot for the next round of voting.

Spring Week Six is officially underway, and now it is time to see which athletes from around The County earn their spot in the spotlight. Nominations are open until Sunday at 9pm!