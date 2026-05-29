Polly Cullen of Katahdin High School has been named the Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week.

Cullen put together a strong all-around week for the Lady Cougars, making an impact both in the circle and at the plate.

Cullen earned two wins in the circle, striking out 13 over seven innings, and went 5-for-6 at the plate with a home run, 5 RBIs and seven runs scored.

It was a complete week for Cullen, who helped Katahdin continue its strong spring season with both her pitching and offense.

This week’s ballot also included Jonah LeBlanc of Fort Fairfield, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Ethan Walsh of Fort Fairfield, Astra Laughton of Presque Isle, Dikki Chambers of Southern Aroostook and Ava Lerman of Wisdom.

Congratulations to Polly Cullen of Katahdin High School, the Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week.

Spring Week Six Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday 9pm, click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete NOW!