Vote Now For Spring Week Five Athlete Of The Week

Spring Week Five brought another strong stretch of County sports, and now it is time to vote for the next Athlete of the Week.

This week’s nominees include standout performances from baseball, softball, and track and field, with dominant pitching, big offensive numbers, and championship-level track performances leading the way.

Voting is live now and will remain open until Thursday at 1 p.m. The Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week winner will be announced Friday morning.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Jonah LeBlanc, Fort Fairfield Baseball

Jonah LeBlanc put together a dominant pitching week for Fort Fairfield.

LeBlanc threw a shutout with 8 strikeouts, then followed it with 7 and 2/3 innings, allowing just one run while striking out 14 in a 2-1, nine-inning win.

Polly Cullen, Katahdin Softball

Polly Cullen had a strong all-around week for Katahdin.

In one outing, Cullen pitched 3 innings, allowed just 1 hit, and struck out 4. At the plate, she went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored.

She also added another pitching win, throwing 4 innings and striking out 9. Later in the week, Cullen went 4-for-4 with a home run, 4 RBIs, and 5 runs scored.

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle Track And Field

Aleah Rideout had a big day at the Aroostook League meet.

Rideout won the girls 400, 800, and 1600, while also finishing second in the 3200. She also earned the Girls High Point Award at the meet.

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield Track And Field

Ethan Walsh had a standout field-event performance.

Walsh won the boys high jump, long jump, and triple jump, giving him three individual event wins.

Astra Laughton, Presque Isle Softball

Astra Laughton had a strong week in the circle for Presque Isle.

Laughton went the distance in one win, striking out 8, and also had two hits at the plate. She later pitched another complete game, striking out 10.

Dikki Chambers, Southern Aroostook Baseball

Dikki Chambers delivered a strong pitching performance for Southern Aroostook.

Chambers picked up the win, allowing just two earned runs on two hits while striking out 14.

Ava Lerman, Wisdom Softball

Ava Lerman turned in one of the top pitching performances of the week for Wisdom.

Lerman threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out 7.

Voting Is Open

Cast your vote for the Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week now.

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.