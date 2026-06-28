Aroostook County wrestlers had a breakthrough year worth remembering.

At the top of that list was Brock Gagnon of Caribou, who won a Class B state championship at 150 pounds and gave the Vikings one of the biggest individual winter sports moments of the year.

State wrestling titles are never simple. They require strength, conditioning, discipline, and the ability to perform in a sport where one mistake can change everything.

Gagnon handled that pressure and finished on top.

He was not the only County wrestler to make noise.

Joel Desjardins of Fort Kent put together a major postseason run of his own, winning a Class B North regional title and then adding an All-State/New England qualifier title at 157 pounds. That kind of postseason success showed just how strong the top end of County wrestling was this winter.

The reason this moment belongs in the countdown is bigger than one bracket.

Wrestling does not always grab the same public attention as basketball, soccer, or baseball, but the accomplishments are just as demanding. Every match is personal. Every point matters. Every tournament brings a different kind of pressure.

This year, County wrestlers gave people a reason to pay attention.

A state champion, a major postseason qualifier champion, and a stronger overall presence helped make wrestling one of the best under-the-radar stories of the school year.

It was a breakthrough, and it deserves to be counted.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 9.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]