The County did not send just one girls soccer team to a state championship game this fall.

It sent a wave.

Fort Kent, Ashland, and Wisdom all reached state championship games, giving Aroostook County one of its strongest collective soccer showings of the school year.

That kind of weekend matters.

For Fort Kent, the run came in Class C, where the Warriors battled their way through the North and earned a trip to the state final. It was another reminder of the strength of Fort Kent soccer and the program’s ability to show up on the biggest stage.

Ashland made its own run in Class D, pushing through the postseason and representing The County in a state championship matchup. For a program and community that have seen plenty of strong soccer over the years, getting back to that stage carried real weight.

Wisdom added to the County-wide moment by reaching the 8-person state final, giving the Pioneers another championship-stage appearance in a year already filled with individual and team milestones.

Not every state final ends with a gold ball, but getting there still says something. It means surviving the bracket. It means handling pressure. It means being the team left standing when the season reaches its final weekend.

That is why this moment opens the countdown.

It was not one game or one school. It was a County-wide soccer statement, with three girls teams earning their place on championship Saturday and giving their communities a final-weekend ride.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 11.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]