As heard on 101.9 The Rock, The Houlton Shiretowners picked up an important 54-40 victory over Old Town on Thursday night, strengthening their playoff hopes as the regular season nears its end. The win moves Houlton to 7-10 on the season, while Old Town falls to 8-8.

Isaiah Ervin delivered a dominant performance for the Shiretowners, leading all scorers with 27 points. Jaedon Wu provided key support, adding 9 points to help Houlton control the game.

Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther, who put up 22 points, while Brady Paradis chipped in 10. Despite their efforts, Old Town struggled to find offensive consistency against Houlton’s strong defensive play.

With this victory, Houlton climbs to 10th place in the latest Heal Point standings, positioning themselves for a potential postseason spot. They will look to carry this momentum into their final regular-season game on Monday night when they travel to Fort Fairfield to take on the Tigers.

Nominations are open for Week Eight Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!