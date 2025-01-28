Week Eight Athlete of the Week Nominations Now LIVE

Local student-athletes who excel both in their sport and academics deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication. Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominations are now open!

This is your chance to celebrate the outstanding talent within our community. Know a student-athlete who has demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, or sportsmanship? Nominate them today! Nominate for performances in all activities held from January 27th - February 2nd! Nominations will be accepted all the way through Sunday February 2nd at 5pm!

The nomination process is simple. Just provide the athlete's name, team, and a brief description of what makes them stand out. Whether it's a game-winning play, a personal best, or consistent commitment to their team, we want to hear about it.

By nominating a deserving student-athlete, you're helping to shine a spotlight on their achievements. Don't miss this opportunity to recognize the local athletes who make us proud. Submit your nominations today and help celebrate their journey to success!