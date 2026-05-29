Thursday’s County Scoreboard featured a short slate, but there were plenty of big offensive numbers between baseball and softball.

Katahdin picked up wins over Southern Aroostook in both sports, while Wisdom had a big day at the plate in a softball win over Fort Fairfield.

Baseball

Katahdin 11, Southern Aroostook 5

Katahdin picked up an 11-5 win over Southern Aroostook behind a big afternoon from Conor Schmidt.

Schmidt went 3-for-4 with two triples and drove in 5 runs for the Cougars. Chandler Libby added two hits and 2 RBIs, while Calvin Richardson and Addison Young each had two hits.

For Southern Aroostook, Dillan Bishop had two hits and drove in two runs, while Zach Lilley added three hits.

Softball

Katahdin 18, Southern Aroostook 8

Katahdin earned an 18-8 win over Southern Aroostook, with Polly Cullen leading the way at the plate.

Cullen went 5-for-5 with a double, two triples, 2 RBIs and five runs scored for the Lady Cougars. Emily McNally added two hits and scored four times, while Trinity Lane scored twice.

For Southern Aroostook, Alexa Hersey had two hits and drove in two runs. Raven Ward added two hits and an RBI.

Wisdom 27, Fort Fairfield 12

Wisdom had a big offensive afternoon in a 27-12 win over Fort Fairfield.

Kelsie Daigle went 4-for-5 with 6 RBIs and four runs scored for the Lady Pioneers. Ava Lerman was a perfect 3-for-3, driving in 4 runs and scoring five times.

Riley Guerrette added three hits and 2 RBIs, while Mikayla Michaud had two hits and drove in two runs.

For Fort Fairfield, Addison Cole had a hit and drove in 4 runs. Madison Perry added two hits, while Sare Bernard, Isabella Winters and Avery Winters each drove in two runs.

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