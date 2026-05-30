Friday’s County Scoreboard was a full one, with baseball, softball, postseason tennis and PVC track and field results all coming in from around the region.

Caribou and Presque Isle played a one-run softball game in the Route 1 Rivalry, Van Buren girls and Caribou boys tennis advanced with quarterfinal sweeps, and County athletes from Houlton/GHCA and Fort Kent placed near the top of several PVC track events.

Baseball

Wisdom 6, Madawaska 3

Wisdom used a five-run fifth inning to pick up a 6-3 win over Madawaska.

Joel Desjardins had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Pioneers. Sam Tardif also added a hit and an RBI.

For Madawaska, Matt Ayotte and Isaac Beaulieu each had two hits and drove in a run.

Fort Fairfield 14, Hodgdon 0

Fort Fairfield picked up a 14-0 shutout win over Hodgdon.

Levi Cole had two hits, including a triple, and drove in 4 runs for the Tigers. Cayden Ala, Lucas Cormier and Eric Helstrom each added 2 RBIs.

Jonah LeBlanc, Ala and Daxon Milton combined for the shutout, striking out eight.

Softball

Caribou 3, Presque Isle 2

Caribou rallied for three runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Presque Isle in the Route 1 Rivalry.

Lilly Bell led the Lady Vikings with three hits, while Olivia Beaulieu went the distance in the circle, allowing two runs and striking out eight.

Astra Laughton pitched a complete game for Presque Isle, allowing three runs and striking out five. Londynn Langley, Peyton Jennings and Olivia Edgecomb each had two hits for the Lady Wildcats.

Full recap from the Route 1 Rivalry game can be read here: [INSERT LINK]

Washburn 16, Central Aroostook 8

Washburn picked up a 16-8 win over Central Aroostook behind a big afternoon from Journey Bragg.

Bragg went 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs for the Lady Beavers. Scarlet Harris went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs, Haily Campbell had three hits and drove in a run, Finley Turner had two hits and an RBI, and Anna Castonguay added two hits.

For Central Aroostook, Bri McDonald went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, while Charlie Pierce went 4-for-4. Kenzie Davis, Elizabeth Allen and Lilly Burtt each had two hits and an RBI, while Harleigh Allen also added two hits.

Wisdom 15, Madawaska 5

Wisdom continued its strong stretch with a 15-5 win over Madawaska.

Emma Soucy went 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs for the Lady Pioneers. Ava Lerman added a 3-for-4 afternoon, scoring twice and driving in 3 runs.

Ellie Cyr, Madi Cyr and Kelsie Daigle also had three hits apiece for Wisdom.

Fort Fairfield 23, Hodgdon 4

Fort Fairfield picked up a 23-4 win over Hodgdon.

Sare Bernard went 2-for-2 and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Tigers, while Kendall Ainsworth also collected two hits.

For Hodgdon, Mariah Silliboy and Alyssa Estabrook each had an RBI double.

Tennis Playoffs

Girls Quarterfinals

Van Buren 5, Calais 0

The Van Buren girls tennis team advanced with a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Calais.

Emily Lapierre defeated Olivia Turner, 6-1, 8-7, winning the tiebreaker 10-8. Alex Deschaine defeated Kaci Small, 6-3, 6-2, and Natalie Beaulieu defeated Maggie O’Rourke, 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Taylor Ouellette and Madelyn Marquis defeated Quinn Rollins and Sa Li, 6-1, 6-0. Hannah Ouellette and Mya Perkins defeated Autumn Boutilier and Ava Reardon, 6-1, 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 10-8.

George Stevens Academy 3, Houlton/GHCA 2

The Houlton/GHCA girls fell to George Stevens Academy, 3-2, in their quarterfinal matchup.

Boys Quarterfinals

Caribou 5, Oceanside 0

The Caribou boys tennis team advanced with a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Oceanside.

Ben Bouchard battled back after dropping the first set to defeat Gilbert Thill, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3, in a tiebreaker.

Mason Merchant defeated Brayden Kosg, 6-0, 6-1, while James Bennett defeated David Geddis, 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Owen Tetlow and Declan Miller defeated Laden Garballe and Tordan Black, 6-3, 6-1. Landin Spooner and Matt Bouchard defeated Ethan Yanick and Curtis Hall, 6-1, 6-1.

Boys Preliminary Round

Houlton/GHCA 3, Schenck 2

Houlton/GHCA advanced with a 3-2 preliminary round win over Schenck.

Fort Kent 5, Madawaska 0

Fort Kent picked up a 5-0 preliminary round win over Madawaska.

PVC Track And Field

County athletes from Houlton/GHCA and Fort Kent posted several strong top-five finishes at the PVC track and field meet.

The Houlton/GHCA boys finished tied for fourth in the team standings with 64 points.

Girls Top-Five County Finishers

1600 Meter Run

2. Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA - 5:36.20

3200 Meter Run

2. Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA - 12:15.14

High Jump

T-5. Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA - 4-4

Boys Top-Five County Finishers

1600 Meter Run

James Brady, Houlton/GHCA - 4:42.59 Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA - 4:43.18

3200 Meter Run

Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA - 10:39.22 Wyatt Quint, Houlton/GHCA - 10:40.69

4x100 Meter Relay

4. Fort Kent - 48.70

4x400 Meter Relay

2. Houlton/GHCA - 3:49.92

High Jump

T-3. Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA - 5-6

Long Jump

2. Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA - 19-5

Spring Week Six Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday 9pm, click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete NOW!