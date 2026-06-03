Houlton Middle/High School is recognizing five seniors for outstanding academic achievement, leadership, character and school spirit as members of the Class of 2026.

Principal DeWayne Morse and the faculty have announced the school’s honor parts, recognizing Keegan Brown as Valedictorian, Jaeden Wu as Salutatorian, Hayden Belyea as First Honors Essayist, Victoria Ervin as Second Honors Essayist and Peter Bonaparte as Class Marshal.

Together, the five seniors have represented Houlton through academics, athletics, student leadership, music, service, entrepreneurship and plans for continued achievement after graduation.

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Valedictorian: Keegan Brown

Keegan Brown is the daughter of Becci McCarthy and Andy Brown.

Brown’s high school career has been marked by high academic honors, including the MPA Principal’s Award and the Seal of Biliteracy in French.

She served as Vice President of the National Honor Society, President of the First Aid Club and an officer in Jobs for Maine’s Graduates. Brown was also a member of the Varsity Softball team and earned First Chair in the All-Aroostook Band.

Brown plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to study Public Health, with aspirations of becoming a pediatrician.

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Salutatorian: Jaeden Wu

Jaeden Wu is the son of David and May Wu. He also credits his secondary guardians, Debbie and Mark Lunn, for their unwavering support.

Wu has earned recognition as both a scholar and an athlete, including the Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award and numerous Awards of Excellence in mathematics, sciences and French.

He served as Treasurer for the Class of 2026, National Honor Society and Jobs for Maine’s Graduates. Wu was also a captain of three varsity teams, serving in leadership roles for Soccer, Basketball and Tennis.

His athletic accomplishments include PVC All-Academic honors, along with multiple All-Aroostook and All-Star selections in Basketball. Wu also served his school as a Teaching Assistant and mentor.

Wu plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to study Engineering Physics, with the goal of pursuing a career in nuclear or aerospace engineering.

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First Honors Essayist: Hayden Belyea

Hayden Belyea is the daughter of Miranda and Jordan Wotton.

Belyea has been a central part of student leadership at Houlton, serving as Class Secretary and President of Jobs for Maine’s Graduates.

She was also a dedicated athlete, serving as Captain of the Varsity Winter Cheer team. In addition, Belyea contributed to her school community as a Community Service Officer for the National Honor Society.

Belyea plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono with a focus on Optometry.

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Second Honors Essayist: Victoria Ervin

Victoria Ervin is the daughter of Ken and Liz Ervin.

Ervin has held several major leadership positions during her time at Houlton, serving as President of the Student Council, President of the National Honor Society and Co-Vice President of Jobs for Maine’s Graduates. She also represented her peers as the RSU 29 School Board Student Representative.

Ervin has been a standout athlete, serving as Captain of both the Varsity Basketball and Lacrosse teams.

Outside of academics, athletics and student leadership, Ervin operates two small businesses, Tori’s Cakes & Bakes and Tori Ervin Photography. Her ability to balance academics, leadership, athletics and entrepreneurship has been a hallmark of her Shire spirit.

Ervin plans to attend Husson University’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy program, where she will also play Division III Women’s Lacrosse.

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Class Marshal: Peter Bonaparte

Peter Bonaparte is the son of Adam and Amber Bonaparte.

Bonaparte is a recipient of the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award and served as Vice President of the Interact Club.

He also competed athletically for Houlton as a Varsity Cornerback and as a member of the Varsity Track and Field team.

Bonaparte plans to attend New York University to study Spanish and Linguistics, followed by service in the United States Army as a Foreign Area Officer.

Houlton Celebrates Five Class of 2026 Leaders

In announcing the honor parts, Houlton Middle/High School praised the accomplishments and character of the five seniors.

“We are incredibly proud of Keegan, Jaeden, Hayden, Victoria, and Peter. They embody the hard work, versatility, and character that define the very best of Houlton Middle/High School.”