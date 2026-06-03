Tuesday’s County Scoreboard included a trip to the Northern Maine finals, close baseball action and several big softball performances as the regular season winds down around The County.

The Presque Isle girls tennis team advanced to the Class B North championship with a semifinal win at home. On the diamonds, Washburn earned wins in both baseball and softball, while Presque Isle picked up baseball and softball wins over Caribou.

The postseason continues today on the tennis courts, with Caribou boys and Van Buren girls both hosting semifinal matches.

Girls Tennis

Presque Isle 3, Foxcroft Academy 2

The Presque Isle girls tennis team is headed to the Northern Maine Class B championship after picking up a 3-2 semifinal win over Foxcroft Academy in Presque Isle.

The Lady Wildcats will face Waterville on Saturday at Colby College for the Class B North Girls Tennis Championship.

Baseball

Washburn 4, Madawaska 3

Washburn picked up a close 4-3 win over Madawaska in a game with playoff seeding implications.

Tommy King and Jensen Bell each had hits for the Beavers, while Landon Markie’s RBI groundout in the fifth inning proved to be the difference.

Brayden Barnard pitched six innings for Washburn, striking out six and staying in control when the Beavers needed it most. King finished the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

For Madawaska, Isaac Beaulieu had two hits, including an RBI double. Matt Ayotte added an RBI single and pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven.

Southern Aroostook 12, Ashland 2

Southern Aroostook earned a 12-2 win over Ashland.

Zach Lilley went 2-for-2 and drove in 3 runs for the Warriors. Dikki Chambers added three hits, while Dillan Bishop and Connor Lane each drove in two runs.

For Ashland, Cole Soucy led the Hornets with three hits.

Presque Isle 5, Caribou 1

Presque Isle earned a 5-1 win over Caribou.

Trenten Mastro had two hits for the Wildcats, while Evan Ellis drove in two runs.

Lane Carmichael pitched the complete game for Presque Isle, allowing just one unearned run.

For Caribou, Chandler St. Peter had two hits, while Hayden Holabird added one.

Softball

Washburn 17, Madawaska 2

The Lady Beavers moved back to .500 with a 17-2 win over Madawaska.

Yrah Tismo had three hits, including a double, and drove in 3 runs for Washburn. Haily Campbell and Cassidy Pinette each had three hits and scored three times.

Finley Turner added two hits and 2 RBIs, Journey Bragg had a hit and drove in two runs, while Olivia Bate and Scarlett Harris each added RBI singles.

For Madawaska, Ainsley Migneault, Sierra Smith and Ava Toussaint each collected hits.

Ashland 13, Southern Aroostook 6

Ashland picked up a 13-6 win over Southern Aroostook.

Emma Doughty had three hits and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Hornets, while Macie McLean added three hits and 2 RBIs.

For Southern Aroostook, Emma Stubbs had three hits and drove in 3 runs, while Haley McGary added three hits.

Presque Isle 18, Caribou 5

Presque Isle earned an 18-5 win over Caribou behind a big afternoon from Peyton Jennings.

Jennings had a single, double and triple, driving in 5 runs for the Lady Wildcats. Peyton Boinske added four hits, drove in two runs and scored five times.

Reagan Stubbs hit a solo home run, while Madison Brazier added a two-RBI triple. Kolbie Langley and Gan Curtis each collected two hits.

For Caribou, Lilly Bell had two hits. Evelyn Roy, Lilly McCrossin and Mackenzie Cole each added RBI singles.

Today’s County Sports Schedule: Wednesday, June 3

Here is the working County schedule currently listed for Wednesday. Schedule changes, postponements or additions may be updated as more information becomes available.

Boys Tennis Semifinal

1:30 p.m.

Waterville at Caribou

Girls Tennis Semifinal

2:00 p.m.

Piscataquis Community at Van Buren

Baseball

3:00 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Katahdin

4:00 p.m.

Hodgdon at Ashland

4:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy at Houlton/GHCA

Softball

3:00 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Katahdin

4:00 p.m.

Hodgdon at Ashland

4:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy at Houlton/GHCA

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