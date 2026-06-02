Monday’s County Scoreboard included a pitching milestone, a baseball doubleheader sweep and several strong performances from around The County.

Amelia Matwyko reached the 100-strikeout mark for the season in a shutout win for Houlton softball, Fort Fairfield baseball swept its doubleheader with Wisdom, and Katahdin picked up wins on both diamonds.

Baseball

Caribou 15, Houlton 1

Caribou picked up a 15-1 win over Houlton.

Camden Codery and Mason Giles each had two hits and drove in 3 runs for the Vikings, while Carter St. Pierre scored three times.

Katahdin 6, Hodgdon 3

Katahdin earned a 6-3 win over Hodgdon.

Conor Schmidt had two hits and scored three times for the Cougars. Bradley Swallow, Wyatt Pipes and Matthew Keim each added a hit and drove in a run.

For Hodgdon, Jacob Tuttle had two hits. Michael Fitzpatrick, Daniel Henderson, Finn Gardner and James Gaddis also collected hits for the Hawks.

Fort Fairfield 7, Wisdom 0

Fort Fairfield opened its doubleheader with Wisdom with a 7-0 win.

Graedon King had a hit and drove in 2 runs for the Tigers. Cayden Ala added an RBI triple, while Levi Cole had an RBI single.

Fort Fairfield 12, Wisdom 6

Fort Fairfield completed the sweep with a 12-6 win in game two.

Cayden Ala and Jacob Edgecomb each had two-RBI doubles for the Tigers, while Graedon King and Charlie Griffeth each added two hits.

For Wisdom, James Desjardins had two hits and drove in 3 runs. Sam Tardif, Joel Desjardins, Chris Babin and Mason Cyr each added a base hit.

Softball

Katahdin 18, Hodgdon 2

Katahdin picked up an 18-2 win over Hodgdon.

Emily McNally had two hits and drove in 5 runs for the Lady Cougars. Savannah McGraw added three hits and 3 RBIs, while Dakotah Stevens and Emily Lane each had three hits.

Polly Cullen struck out eight in the circle for Katahdin.

For Hodgdon, Kylie Campbell had two hits, while Natalie Bartlett added an RBI single.

Stearns 15, Fort Kent 5

Stearns 3, Fort Kent 0

Stearns picked up two wins over Fort Kent in their doubleheader.

Houlton 5, Caribou 0

Amelia Matwyko had another strong outing for Houlton, pitching a two-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Caribou.

Matwyko struck out 15 and reached 100 strikeouts for the season. It was also her third shutout of the spring.

Mylee Sylvia and Maddie Beals each had two hits and drove in 2 runs for the Lady Shires.

For Caribou, Olivia Beaulieu and Lilly Bell each had a base hit.

Today’s County Sports Schedule: Tuesday, June 2

Here is the working County schedule for Tuesday. Schedule changes, postponements or additions may be updated as more information becomes available.

Girls Tennis

2:00 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle

Baseball

4:00 p.m.

Madawaska at Washburn

Softball

3:30 p.m.

Fort Kent at Lee Academy

4:00 p.m.

Southern Aroostook at Ashland

4:00 p.m.

Presque Isle at Caribou

4:00 p.m.

Madawaska at Washburn/Easton

Boys Tennis

4:00 p.m.

Presque Isle at Hermon

Spring Week Six Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday 1pm, click [HERE] to vote NOW!