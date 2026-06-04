Two more County tennis teams are headed to Northern Maine championship matches.

The Caribou boys and Van Buren girls both earned semifinal wins on Wednesday, joining the Presque Isle girls in advancing to regional finals.

On the diamonds, Fort Fairfield baseball finished an unbeaten regular season and heads into the Class D tournament as the top seed, while Katahdin softball also completed an undefeated regular season with a win over Fort Fairfield.

Tennis Playoffs

Caribou Boys 5, Waterville 0

The Caribou boys tennis team is headed to the Class B North championship after picking up a 5-0 semifinal win over Waterville.

Ben Bouchard defeated Trevor Tardiff, 6-3, 6-2.

Mason Merchant defeated Colby Tardiff, 6-2, 6-1, while James Bennett defeated Michael Paules, 7-5, 6-1.

In doubles, Declan Miller and Owen Tetlow defeated Simon Renaud and Brayden Vigne, 6-3, 6-3.

Matt Bouchard and Landin Spooner completed the sweep with a comeback win over Isaac Gilman and Reid Morrison, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8, in a tiebreaker.

Caribou will face Hermon in the Class B North regional final on Monday at Colby College.

Van Buren Girls 3, PCHS 2

The Van Buren girls tennis team is headed to the Class C North championship after earning a 3-2 semifinal win over PCHS.

Alex Deschaine defeated Karigan Wilson, 6-3, 6-0, in singles action.

In doubles, Taylor Ouellette and Madelyn Marquis defeated Ava Goulette and Kiara Moore, 6-2, 6-3.

Hannah Ouellette and Mya Perkins picked up the deciding third win, defeating Anna Folsom and Kormon Libera, 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 7-5, and 6-2.

In the other singles matches, Arianna Crosby defeated Emily Lapierre, 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 in a tiebreaker, while Alivia Koscielny defeated Natalie Beaulieu, 6-4, 6-1.

Van Buren will face Orono on Saturday at Bangor High School for the Class C North championship.

Baseball

Fort Fairfield 10, Katahdin 0

Fort Fairfield completed an unbeaten regular season with a 10-0 win over Katahdin.

The Tigers finish the regular season 14-0 and head into the Class D tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Jonah LeBlanc threw a five-inning one-hitter for Fort Fairfield, striking out 11.

Eric Helstrom went 2-for-2 and drove in 2 runs for the Tigers, while Levi Cole added a solo home run.

Wyatt Pipes collected Katahdin’s lone hit. The Cougars finish the regular season with a 12-2 record.

Hodgdon 22, Ashland 1

Hodgdon picked up a 22-1 win over Ashland.

Mattanawcook Academy 18, Houlton/GHCA 0

Mattanawcook Academy earned an 18-0 win over Houlton/GHCA.

Avery Jordan pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Mattanawcook Academy, striking out 12.

Softball

Katahdin 16, Fort Fairfield 1

Katahdin completed an undefeated regular season with a 16-1 win over Fort Fairfield.

The Lady Cougars will have a bye in the first round of the tournament, with final seeding expected to be determined Friday.

Polly Cullen had a big all-around day for Katahdin, going 4-for-4 with 4 RBIs. She also pitched a complete game, allowing just one run and striking out nine.

Dakotah Stevens added a 4-for-4 afternoon, Lydia Qualey hit a two-run home run, and Emily McNally went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs.

For Fort Fairfield, Emma Kinney had an RBI double to drive in the Lady Tigers’ run. Isabella Winters also reached the 100-strikeout mark for the season in the circle.

Mattanawcook Academy 4, Houlton 2

Houlton closed the regular season with a 4-2 loss to Mattanawcook Academy.

Mylee Sylvia and Amelia Matwyko each collected base hits for the Lady Shires, while Kylah Tuttle and Amelia Flewelling drove in the Houlton runs.

Matwyko also pitched a complete game and struck out 12.

The Lady Shires finish the regular season 9-4 and will have at least a home preliminary round game early next week.

Ashland 35, Hodgdon 6

Ashland finished the afternoon with a 35-6 win over Hodgdon.

Today’s County Sports Schedule: Thursday, June 4

Thursday is the final countable scheduled game date for the baseball and softball regular seasons.

County Tennis Championship Matches Ahead

Saturday, June 6

Class C North Girls Tennis Championship

Van Buren vs. Orono

Bangor High School

Monday, June 8

Class B North Girls Tennis Championship

Presque Isle vs. Waterville

Colby College

Class B North Boys Tennis Championship

Caribou vs. Hermon

Colby College