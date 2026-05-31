Saturday’s County Scoreboard covered a lot of ground, with doubleheaders on the diamonds, tennis playoff matches and the PVC Large School Track and Field Meet.

Katahdin picked up wins in baseball and softball, while Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Kent each hosted doubleheaders against strong opponents from outside The County.

On the track, County athletes from Caribou and Presque Isle posted several top-five finishes, including wins from Max Morrow and Pierce Gorneault.

Baseball

Hermon 10, Presque Isle 0

Hermon 14, Presque Isle 4

Hermon swept its doubleheader with Presque Isle.

In game two, Eli Jandreau had an RBI single for the Wildcats, Brandon Porter drove in a run, and Evan Ellis added a single.

Old Town 19, Caribou 2

Old Town 14, Caribou 4

Old Town picked up two wins over Caribou.

In game one, Nic Plourde had two hits and Camden Codrey added an RBI single for the Vikings.

Plourde added a double and a home run in game two, while Brayden Amero and Reagan Ouellette each drove in a run for Caribou.

Stearns 9, Fort Kent 7

Stearns 5, Fort Kent 2

Stearns swept its doubleheader with Fort Kent.

In game one, James Lamarre, Tyler Taggett and Wil Morneault each had RBI singles for the Warriors.

Katahdin 15, Ashland 3

Katahdin picked up a 15-3 win over Ashland.

Conor Schmidt had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cougars, while Matthew Keim also drove in two. Bradley Swallow and Wyatt Pipes each added two hits.

For Ashland, Mason Pierce, Ryder Carney and Adam Wentworth each drove in a run.

Softball

Hermon 19, Presque Isle 1

Hermon 5, Presque Isle 2

Hermon swept its doubleheader with Presque Isle.

Kolbie Langley had two hits and drove in the Lady Wildcats’ run in game one.

In game two, Peyton Boinske led Presque Isle with three hits and an RBI.

Old Town 21, Caribou 0

Old Town 25, Caribou 4

Old Town picked up two wins over Caribou.

In game two, Olivia Beaulieu had a solo home run and a double for the Lady Vikings. Evelyn Roy and Nevaeh Barclay each added an RBI single.

Katahdin 10, Central Aroostook 0

Katahdin picked up a 10-0 win over Central Aroostook.

Katahdin 17, Ashland 1

Katahdin added a 17-1 win over Ashland to complete a strong Saturday on the softball field.

Tennis Playoffs

Caribou Boys 5, Oceanside 0

The Caribou boys tennis team advanced with a 5-0 win over Oceanside.

Presque Isle Boys 3, Old Town 2

Presque Isle picked up a close 3-2 playoff win over Old Town.

Washington Academy Boys 4, Fort Kent 1

Fort Kent fell to Washington Academy, 4-1.

Presque Isle Girls 4, Caribou 1

The Presque Isle girls tennis team picked up a 4-1 playoff win over Caribou.

PVC Large School Track And Field Meet

County athletes from Caribou and Presque Isle had several strong performances at the PVC Large School Track and Field Meet.

The Presque Isle girls finished fifth in the team standings with 51.5 points, while Caribou finished 10th with 10 points.

On the boys side, Presque Isle and Caribou tied for fifth with 54 points each.

Here are the County athletes and relay teams that finished in the top five overall in their events.

Girls Top-Five County Finishers

4x800 Meter Relay

2. Presque Isle - 10:41.58

100 Meter Hurdles

4. Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle - 17.75

1600 Meter Race Walk

2. Emerson Miller, Presque Isle - 8:28.10

3. Hattie Cogswell, Presque Isle - 9:13.02

4. Caela Day, Caribou - 9:16.83

5. Kaitlyn Crouse, Caribou - 11:30.52

1600 Meter Run

4. Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle - 5:33.37

4x400 Meter Relay

4. Presque Isle - 4:26.69

High Jump

T-5. Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle - 4-8

Javelin

3. McKayla Guerrette, Presque Isle - 97-3

Discus

3. Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle - 99-4

Shot Put

4. Chloe Boma, Caribou - 31-6.25

Pole Vault

T-4. Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle - 8-6

Boys Top-Five County Finishers

4x800 Meter Relay

2. Caribou - 8:37.72

110 Meter Hurdles

3. Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle - 16.61

100 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou - 11.56

1600 Meter Race Walk

2. Braden Lagasse, Caribou - 8:34.58

3. Joseph Cote, Presque Isle - 9:00.74

4. Carter Blackstone, Presque Isle - 9:20.42

1600 Meter Run

4. Scott Stubbs, Caribou - 4:41.41

400 Meter Dash

Max Morrow, Caribou - 50.36

300 Meter Hurdles

3. Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle - 43.30

800 Meter Run

5. Seth Dubay, Caribou - 2:06.69

3200 Meter Run

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou - 9:57.73 Tewolde Stewart, Caribou - 10:29.63

High Jump

T-3. Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 5-8

Long Jump

5. Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 19-9

Triple Jump

3. Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 39-7

Javelin

2. Karter Poisson, Presque Isle - 143-4

3. Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle - 142-0

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