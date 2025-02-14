We are happy to announce that our Week Nine Athlete of the Week is Oliver Woollard from Presque Isle High School. Oliver scored two goals and assisted on two others in Presque Isle's Pink the Rink win over Camden Hills this past week.

Join us in congratulating Oliver on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. He joins Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Kellen McCrum of Central Aroostook, Logan Caron of Presque Isle, Kason Bua of Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from February 10th - February 13th.

The other nominees for this past week were:

Lily Bell - Caribou

Cayden Ala - Fort Fairfield

Cassidy Carlisle - Presque Isle

Lily Oliver - Fort Kent

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Ayanna Lester - Katahdin

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Oliver, Maggie, Kellen, Logan, Kason, Aleah, Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

You can listen to all upcoming Aroostook County Basketball Tournament games on 101.9 The Rock, online, or on the App. The Tournament begins Friday, February 14th! You can get the schedule by clicking HERE!

Nominations are open for Week Ten Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!