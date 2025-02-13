It’s Tourney Time!

The excitement of postseason basketball is here as the 2025 North Region Tournament officially gets underway! The preliminary games for Classes B, C, and D have been completed, and the final tournament seeds are now locked in. Teams from across the region have battled throughout the season for a chance to compete on the big stage, and now, the road to the championship truly begins.

At 101.9 The Rock, we are thrilled to bring you full coverage of the tournament, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. Our broadcast team will be live starting Saturday morning, covering every game featuring Aroostook County teams as they fight for a chance to advance. Whether you’re tuning in on the radio, online at 1019therock.com, or through our mobile app, we’ll have all the latest updates, game recaps, and expert analysis throughout the tournament.

The full tournament schedule, game times, and matchups are listed below, and we will continue to provide updates as the tournament progresses. Get ready for thrilling basketball action, and be sure to stay with 101.9 The Rock for all your tournament coverage!

Here are the games and times (County Teams in Bold, games on The Rock will have a link to listen LIVE!)

SESSION 1 - Friday, 2/14/25

1. 4:00 PM - B GIRLS: (3) Old Town vs. (6) John Bapst

2. 5:30 PM - B GIRLS: (2) Erskine vs. (7) Hermon

3. 7:00 PM - B BOYS: (3) Orono vs. (6) John Bapst

4. 8:30 PM - B BOYS: (2) Ellsworth vs. (7) Hermon

SESSION 2 - Saturday, 2/15/25 (Morning)

5. 9:00 AM - D GIRLS: (3) Wisdom vs. (6) Ashland LISTEN LIVE

6. 10:30 AM - D GIRLS: (2) Central Aroostook vs. (10) Jonesport-Beals LISTEN LIVE

7. 12:00 PM - D BOYS: (3) Central Aroostook vs. (6) Jonesport-Beals LISTEN LIVE

8. 1:30 PM - D BOYS: (2) Katahdin vs. (7) Easton LISTEN LIVE

SESSION 3 - Saturday, 2/15/25 (Evening)

9. 4:00 PM - B GIRLS: (4) Ellsworth vs. (5) Mount Desert Island

10. 5:30 PM - B GIRLS: (1) Caribou vs. (8) Presque Isle LISTEN LIVE

11. 7:00 PM - B BOYS: (4) Mount Desert vs. (5) Winslow

12. 8:30 PM - B BOYS: (1) Caribou vs. (8) Belfast LISTEN LIVE

SESSION 4 - Monday, 2/17/25 (Morning)

13. 9:00 AM - D GIRLS: (4) Schenck vs. (5) Shead

14. 10:30 AM - D GIRLS: (1) Bangor Christian vs. (8) Southern Aroostook LISTEN LIVE

15. 12:00 PM - D BOYS: (4) Bangor Christian vs. (5) Lee

16. 1:30 PM - D BOYS: (1) Schenck vs. (8) Southern Aroostook LISTEN LIVE

SESSION 5 - Monday, 2/17/25 (Evening)

17. 4:00 PM - C GIRLS: (3) Fort Kent vs. (6) Dexter LISTEN LIVE

18. 5:30 PM - C GIRLS: (2) Mattanawcook vs. (7) Machias

19. 7:00 PM - C BOYS: (3) Madawaska vs. (6) Dexter LISTEN LIVE

20. 8:30 PM - C BOYS: (2) Machias vs. (7) Calais

SESSION 6 - Tuesday, 2/18/25

21. 4:00 PM - C GIRLS: (4) Mount View vs. (5) Calais

22. 5:30 PM - C GIRLS: (1) Penobscot vs. (8) Central

23. 7:00 PM - C BOYS: (4) Hodgdon vs. (5) Fort Kent LISTEN LIVE

24. 8:30 PM - C BOYS: (1) Mattanawcook vs. (9) Mount View

Week Ten Athlete of the Week Nominations are LIVE! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today! You can nominate a student athlete through Sunday at 5pm!

Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is LIVE! Click HERE to vote!