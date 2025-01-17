We are happy to announce that our Week Five Athlete of the Week is Kason Bua from Presque Isle High School. The Junior guard notched a career-high 22 point performance in a Wildcat win this past week.

Join us in congratulating Kason on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week! He joins Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle, Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook, and Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from January 13th - January 16th.

Charlie Peers - Hockey - Presque Isle

Lily Oliver - Basketball - Fort Kent

Ava Ezell - Basketball - Hodgdon

Cyran Ciarleglio - Basketball - Hodgdon

Quinn Pelletier - Basketball - Madawaska

Cayden Ala - Basketball - Fort Fairfield

Kason Bua - Basketball - Presque Isle

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements.

