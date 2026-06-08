It was a busy weekend for County athletes, with state track and field meets, regional tennis results and two more County tennis teams preparing to play for Northern Maine championships today.

The Class B and Class C State Track and Field Meets were held over the weekend, with several County athletes scoring points, placing among the top finishers and capping off strong spring seasons.

That included athletes who also earned PVC All-Conference recognition for their performances during the season.

In Class C, the Houlton/GHCA boys 4x800 relay team of James Brady, Nathan Brady, Malachi Witmer and Brayden Drake won a state title, while Ethan Walsh of Fort Fairfield won the Class C high jump title for the third straight year.

Walsh cleared 6-6 to win the boys high jump and also added top-four finishes in the 400, long jump and triple jump. Houlton/GHCA also had strong distance finishes, while Fort Kent athletes had podium finishes in the throws.

Van Buren Girls Finish As Class C North Runners-Up

The Van Buren girls tennis team saw its season come to an end in the Class C North championship match, falling to a veteran Orono team, 4-1.

The Crusaders finished as the Northern Maine Class C runners-up after a strong postseason run.

Van Buren had advanced to the regional final with a hard-fought 3-2 semifinal win over Piscataquis Community earlier in the week.

While the final result was not the one the Crusaders were looking for, Van Buren still put together one of the strongest girls tennis seasons in Class C North and represented The County well.

Caribou Boys Go For Class B North Title

The Caribou boys tennis team will play for the Class B North championship today at Colby College.

The Vikings face Hermon at 1:30 p.m.

Caribou enters the regional final undefeated and has dropped only two individual matches all season.

The Vikings advanced with a 5-0 semifinal win over Waterville, getting singles wins from Ben Bouchard, Mason Merchant and James Bennett, along with doubles wins from Declan Miller and Owen Tetlow, and Matt Bouchard and Landin Spooner.

The winner of today’s match advances to the Class B state championship.

Presque Isle Girls Face Waterville For Class B North Title

The Presque Isle girls tennis team will also play for a Class B North championship today at Colby College.

The Lady Wildcats face Waterville at 3:45 p.m.

Presque Isle enters the regional final after two tough tournament wins, beating Caribou in the quarterfinals and Foxcroft Academy in the semifinals.

The Lady Wildcats defeated Foxcroft Academy, 3-2, to earn their spot in the Northern Maine championship match.

Presque Isle has already had a strong postseason run, and now the Lady Wildcats get a chance to play for a regional title.