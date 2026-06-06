County athletes from Caribou and Presque Isle closed out the Class B state track and field meet with several scoring performances and top-eight finishes.

Caribou had one of the stronger County boys showings, led by Max Morrow, Braden Lagasse, Pierce Gorneault and the Vikings’ 4x800 relay team. Presque Isle had scoring performances from both the boys and girls teams, including strong days from Lucas Freeman, Karter Poisson, Emerson Miller, Annamarie Blanchard and multiple relay teams.

*PB indicates a Personal Best

County Team Results

Boys Team Scores

Caribou finished 7th with 39 points.

Presque Isle finished 11th with 32.5 points.

Girls Team Scores

Presque Isle finished 9th with 29.5 points.

Caribou finished tied for 21st with 8 points.

Girls Top-Eight County Finishers

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

5. Presque Isle, with the team of Aleah Rideout, Carrlyn Buck, Marie Johnston, and Taylor York 10:26.40

Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk

2. Emerson Miller, Presque Isle, 8:25.13

5. Hattie Cogswell, Presque Isle, 9:00.10 *PB

7. Caela Day, Caribou, 9:18.41

Girls 1600 Meter Run

8. Emma Graves, Caribou, 5:18.04 *PB

Girls 3200 Meter Run

6. Emma Graves, Caribou, 11:44.65 *PB

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

5. Presque Isle, with the team of Kai Huntington, Carrlyn Buck, Keira Tompkins, and Aleah Rideout, 4:23.21

Girls High Jump

5. Libby Greenlaw, Presque Isle, 4-10 *PB

Girls Discus Throw

8. Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle, 92-1

Girls Shot Put

8. Chloe Boma, Caribou, 32-9

Girls Pole Vault

4. Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, 8-6 *PB

8. Elizabeth Robbins, Caribou, 8-0 *PB

Boys Top-Eight County Finishers

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

3. Caribou, with the team of Seth Dubay, Tewolde Stewart, Pierce Gorneault, Scott Stubbs, 8:37.82

8. Presque Isle, with the team of Paxton Darrell, Christopher Edgecomb, Thomas Langille, and Isaac Gogain, 8:48.24

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

2. Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 16.11

Boys 100 Meter Dash

3. Max Morrow, Caribou, 11.29

Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk

2. Braden Lagasse, Caribou, 8:04.85 *PB

7. Joseph Cote, Presque Isle, 8:48.28 *PB

8. Carter Blackstone, Presque Isle, 8:49.27 *PB

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

5. Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle, 42.25 *PB

Boys 200 Meter Dash

2. Max Morrow, Caribou, 22.93

Boys 3200 Meter Run

2. Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, 9:52.58 *PB

6. Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, 10:20.15 *PB

Boys High Jump

5. Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 5-10

Boys Long Jump

8. Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle, 19-6.75

Boys Javelin Throw

2. Karter Poisson, Presque Isle, 152-9

Boys Discus Throw

5. David Shaw, Presque Isle, 140-11

Strong State Meet Finishes For County Athletes

The County had several athletes finish near the top of the state field.

Max Morrow placed third in the boys 100 and second in the boys 200 for Caribou. Pierce Gorneault finished second in the boys 3200, while Braden Lagasse was second in the boys race walk.

Presque Isle also had multiple high-end finishes. Lucas Freeman was second in the boys 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Karter Poisson finished second in the boys javelin, while Emerson Miller was second in the girls race walk.

The relays also brought in points, with Presque Isle placing fifth in the girls 4x800 and 4x400, Caribou placing third in the boys 4x800, and Presque Isle adding an eighth-place finish in the boys 4x800.

From the track to the field events, Caribou and Presque Isle athletes wrapped up the Class B state meet with several strong performances after a long spring season.

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