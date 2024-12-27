Presque Isle’s Isaac Staples named Week Two Athlete of the Week

We are happy to announce that our Week Two Athlete of the Week is Isaac Staples from Presque Isle High School. The Senior forward finished with 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in a Wildcat hockey win this past week.

Join us in congratulating Isaac on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. He joins Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from December 21-26.

The nominees for this past week were:

Amelia Matwyko - Houlton

Trafton Russell - Southern Aroostook

Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Raiden Cochran - Easton

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon

Isaiah Erwin - Houlton

Colt Curtis - Washburn

Isaac Staples - Presque Isle

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your vote helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Isaac and Lilly in our community.

Week Three nominations can be made HERE until Sunday, December 29th.