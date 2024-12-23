Nominations Live for Week Three Athlete of the Week!

Do you know a student-athlete who deserves the spotlight? It's time to recognize their hard work, dedication, and incredible performances! Athlete of the Week is your chance to celebrate the outstanding talent in our community. Nominate your favorite local student-athlete for Athlete of the Week and help celebrate their achievements on and off the field. It’s simple—just submit their name, team, and what makes them stand out this week.

Nominating is easy! Highlight their achievements and tell us why they are deserving the title. Week 3 nominations are live for all winter sports through December 28th.

Voting for Week Two Athlete of the Week is LIVE and you can vote for your favorite performance HERE