In a close matchup in Presque Isle Tuesday, the Wildcats triumphed over John Bapst in overtime, 56-52. Both teams battled fiercely, with regulation ending in a 45-45 deadlock. The crowd was on edge as Carter Vigue nailed a clutch three-pointer with just under a minute left in overtime, propelling Presque Isle to a 53-52 lead and sealing their victory moments later.

Freshman Cruze Casavant led the Wildcats with a standout performance, scoring 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, including 5 three-pointers. Eli Mosher contributed 10 crucial points, showcasing the team’s depth and resilience. For John Bapst, Isak Robichaud delivered a 19-point effort, the highest of the game.

The Wildcats improved their record to 4-3, while John Bapst fell to 2-3.

Scoring Breakdown:

Presque Isle (4-3): 14 | 24 | 34 | 45 | 56

John Bapst (2-3): 16 | 26 | 37 | 45 | 52

Three-Pointers:

Presque Isle: K. Bua (2), B. McPherson (2), C. Vigue, C. Casavant (5)

John Bapst: I. Robichaud (2), C. Haggerty (2), M. Firelli, Z. Babcock

The Wildcats’ JV team also secured a 53-36 victory.

Presque Isle's next games are Saturday in Presque Isle versus Washington Academy.

