Presque Isle Tops Washington Academy 62-45 Behind Bua’s 22 Points

In the second game of the Saturday doubleheader on 101.9 The Rock, The Presque Isle Wildcats earned a solid 62-45 victory over Washington Academy on Saturday, improving their record to 5-3 on the season.

Presque Isle took control early and maintained their lead throughout the game, thanks to strong performances from their key players. Kason Bua led the Wildcats with 22 points, while Ben Greenlaw contributed 20. Freshman Cruze Casavant also made a significant impact, adding 12 points to round out a balanced offensive effort.

Washington Academy (3-4) was paced by Clay Crosman, who matched Bua’s output with 22 points of his own. Parker Cates added 11 for the Raiders, but the team struggled to keep up with Presque Isle’s efficient scoring and solid defense.

The Wildcats’ victory sets the stage for a pivotal matchup on Wednesday, when they’ll face off against their rival, Caribou.

