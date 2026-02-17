Alden Reardon caps dominant meet with Boys pursuit win at Nordic States in Fort Kent
The Maine State Nordic Skiing Championships wrapped up today at Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent with the pursuit races, closing out a two day state meet that opened with the classical events.
On the boys side, Alden Reardon of Fort Kent Community High School finished off a huge championship by winning the boys pursuit with a combined time of 29:21.2, taking first overall across all classes. Yarmouth’s Alexander Gordon was second (30:25.6) and teammate Leif Hellstedt placed third (30:47.5).
Aroostook County had multiple athletes inside the top 50 overall, led by Reardon’s win and Fort Fairfield’s Ben Chartier, who finished 6th overall at 31:34.9. Presque Isle’s Silas Baser and Caribou’s Owen Tetlow both turned in strong Class B efforts, while Fort Kent and Madawaska had additional finishers on the results sheet.
Top 3 by class, boys pursuit
Class A
Jack Borland (Deering) – 31:00.3 (4th overall)
Thomas Hubbell (Fryeburg) – 31:56.6 (7th overall)
Daire Woodruff (Brunswick) – 32:00.9 (8th overall)
Class B
Alexander Gordon (Yarmouth) – 30:25.6 (2nd overall)
Leif Hellstedt (Yarmouth) – 30:47.5 (3rd overall)
Jackie Chalmers (Yarmouth) – 31:30.7 (5th overall)
Class C
Alden Reardon (Fort Kent) – 29:21.2 (1st overall)
Ben Chartier (Fort Fairfield) – 31:34.9 (6th overall)
Fionn Mattson (Maine Coast Waldorf) – 32:36.7 (14th overall)
County athlete results, boys pursuit
Fort Kent
Alden Reardon – 1st overall, 29:21.2 (Class C)
Finley Marquis – 26th overall, 33:53.8 (Class C)
Colin Harvey – 28th overall, 33:57.2 (Class C)
Noah Plourde – 75th overall, 38:51.3 (Class C)
Andre Caron – 104th overall, 41:14.4 (Class C)
Fort Fairfield
Ben Chartier – 6th overall, 31:34.9 (Class C)
Presque Isle
Silas Baser – 30th overall, 34:00.4 (Class B)
Jacob Bennett – 38th overall, 35:06.1 (Class B)
Noah Holland – 85th overall, 39:45.8 (Class B)
Alexander Wasson – 107th overall, 41:36.9 (Class B)
Valentyn Pickens – 116th overall, 44:45.9 (Class B)
Caribou
Owen Tetlow – 41st overall, 35:10.1 (Class B)
Pierce Gorneault – 64th overall, 37:17.4 (Class B)
Isaac Brissette – 69th overall, 38:12.0 (Class B)
Xander Jamieson – 70th overall, 38:12.3 (Class B)
Jack Bechtel – 90th overall, 39:54.4 (Class B)
Gabe Robertson – 101st overall, 40:34.5 (Class B)
Madawaska
Marcus Spahr – 62nd overall, 37:01.5 (Class C)
Matthew Poiesz – 111th overall, 42:23.9 (Class C)
Nolan Pelkey – 117th overall, 44:58.2 (Class C)
Read More:
🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Ten Athlete of the Week voting is live! Vote for student-athletes across the County >> [LINK]
County Athletes named to the McDonald's All-Star Team, read about who made the team >> [HERE]
Read about local County schools and their past tournament results, and some records that may shock you HERE>> [HERE]