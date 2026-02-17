The Maine State Nordic Skiing Championships wrapped up today at Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent with the pursuit races, closing out a two day state meet that opened with the classical events.

On the boys side, Alden Reardon of Fort Kent Community High School finished off a huge championship by winning the boys pursuit with a combined time of 29:21.2, taking first overall across all classes. Yarmouth’s Alexander Gordon was second (30:25.6) and teammate Leif Hellstedt placed third (30:47.5).

Aroostook County had multiple athletes inside the top 50 overall, led by Reardon’s win and Fort Fairfield’s Ben Chartier, who finished 6th overall at 31:34.9. Presque Isle’s Silas Baser and Caribou’s Owen Tetlow both turned in strong Class B efforts, while Fort Kent and Madawaska had additional finishers on the results sheet.

Top 3 by class, boys pursuit

Class A

Jack Borland (Deering) – 31:00.3 (4th overall) Thomas Hubbell (Fryeburg) – 31:56.6 (7th overall) Daire Woodruff (Brunswick) – 32:00.9 (8th overall)

Class B

Alexander Gordon (Yarmouth) – 30:25.6 (2nd overall) Leif Hellstedt (Yarmouth) – 30:47.5 (3rd overall) Jackie Chalmers (Yarmouth) – 31:30.7 (5th overall)

Class C

Alden Reardon (Fort Kent) – 29:21.2 (1st overall) Ben Chartier (Fort Fairfield) – 31:34.9 (6th overall) Fionn Mattson (Maine Coast Waldorf) – 32:36.7 (14th overall)

County athlete results, boys pursuit

Fort Kent

Alden Reardon – 1st overall, 29:21.2 (Class C)

Finley Marquis – 26th overall, 33:53.8 (Class C)

Colin Harvey – 28th overall, 33:57.2 (Class C)

Noah Plourde – 75th overall, 38:51.3 (Class C)

Andre Caron – 104th overall, 41:14.4 (Class C)

Fort Fairfield

Ben Chartier – 6th overall, 31:34.9 (Class C)

Presque Isle

Silas Baser – 30th overall, 34:00.4 (Class B)

Jacob Bennett – 38th overall, 35:06.1 (Class B)

Noah Holland – 85th overall, 39:45.8 (Class B)

Alexander Wasson – 107th overall, 41:36.9 (Class B)

Valentyn Pickens – 116th overall, 44:45.9 (Class B)

Caribou

Owen Tetlow – 41st overall, 35:10.1 (Class B)

Pierce Gorneault – 64th overall, 37:17.4 (Class B)

Isaac Brissette – 69th overall, 38:12.0 (Class B)

Xander Jamieson – 70th overall, 38:12.3 (Class B)

Jack Bechtel – 90th overall, 39:54.4 (Class B)

Gabe Robertson – 101st overall, 40:34.5 (Class B)

Madawaska

Marcus Spahr – 62nd overall, 37:01.5 (Class C)

Matthew Poiesz – 111th overall, 42:23.9 (Class C)

Nolan Pelkey – 117th overall, 44:58.2 (Class C)

