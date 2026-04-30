The Greater Houlton Track & Field team stepped away from its usual practice routine on Wednesday and put its energy toward something bigger than the next meet.

The team continued its annual community service tradition known as the “Trash Olympics,” a friendly intrasquad competition that challenges student-athletes to clean up shared community spaces while working together as teammates.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the event sent teams of four to five athletes across several local areas, including Houlton High School, the RSU 29 Bird Farm, Region Two School of Applied Technology, and Houlton Community Park.

By the end of the competition, the athletes had collected an impressive 783 pounds of trash, waste, and debris, setting a new record for the event.

Houlton Athletes Remove Nearly 800 Pounds Of Waste

The cleanup effort focused on spaces that are regularly used by students, school programs, families, and the wider community. Many of the items collected could have taken years to decompose if left behind.

The event also reflects the core values of the Greater Houlton Track & Field program, including community service, volunteerism, teamwork, and environmental stewardship.

This year’s competition was especially close at the top, with just four pounds separating the top three teams.

Trash Olympics Team Results

In fifth place, Kaley Whitman, Faith Schools, Greta Kenney, and Dalylah Mincey collected 41 pounds.

Fourth place went to Malachi Witmer, Isaac Watson, Mark Cyr, Brayden Drake, and Sandra Quinlan, who collected 72.7 pounds.

Third place went to Andrea Ross, April Mazur, Isabella McCarthy, Hannah Kowalski, and Shiloh Richardson, with 221.5 pounds collected.

Second place finishers Nathan Brady, Dalayna Mincey, Victor Burlock, and Alex Santiago brought in 222.4 pounds.

Taking first place honors were James Brady, Micah Gilmour, Wyatt Quint, Jackson Adams, and Macy Gilman, whose team collected an outstanding 225.4 pounds of waste.

Four-Year Total Shows Big Community Impact

Over the past four years, the Greater Houlton Track & Field program has now removed a combined 1,633 pounds of waste from local school and community spaces.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes,” said Coach Chris Rines. “Their willingness to give back to our shared spaces so that all users can benefit and take pride in their environment speaks volumes about their character.”

The Trash Olympics may come with a competitive leaderboard, but the bigger win is easy to see: cleaner spaces, stronger teamwork, and student-athletes making a real impact in the community they represent.