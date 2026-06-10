The spring postseason opened with a busy Tuesday around The County, with baseball, softball and boys lacrosse all on the playoff schedule.

Presque Isle, Houlton and Fort Fairfield all earned softball preliminary-round wins to move on to Thursday’s quarterfinals, while Hodgdon baseball advanced in Class D North with a win over Madawaska.

Several other County teams saw strong seasons come to a close, including Washburn, Madawaska, Wisdom, Southern Aroostook and the Northern Maine Moose boys lacrosse team.

Baseball

Class D North Preliminary Round

No. 6 Machias 13, No. 11 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4

Machias picked up a 13-4 win over Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook in the Class D North preliminary round.

Avery Nadeau drove in Washburn’s lone RBI, while six Beavers collected base hits in the game.

Washburn finishes the season 7-8.

No. 7 Hodgdon 12, No. 10 Madawaska 6

Hodgdon advanced with a 12-6 win over Madawaska.

Landon Botting and John Gaddis each drove in 2 runs for the Hawks. Finn Gardiner and Michael Fitzpatrick each added two hits.

Hodgdon will now face No. 2 Bangor Christian in the Class D North quarterfinals.

For Madawaska, Matt Ayotte had two hits and drove in 2 runs. Ashton Guerrette and Ian Albert each added two hits for the Owls.

Madawaska finishes the season 4-10.

No. 9 Schenck 9, No. 8 Wisdom 6, 8 innings

Schenck used a three-run eighth inning to get past Wisdom, 9-6.

Sam Tardif had a hit and drove in 2 runs for the Pioneers. James Desjardins and Alex Bebout each had two hits and an RBI.

Wisdom finishes the season 5-10.

No. 5 Penobscot Valley 11, No. 12 Southern Aroostook 1

Penobscot Valley advanced with an 11-1 win over Southern Aroostook.

Isaiah Foster, Dillon Bishop, Jakoby Porter and Connor Lane each had a hit for the Warriors.

Southern Aroostook finishes the season 5-10.

Softball

Class D North Preliminary Round

No. 14 Woodland 14, No. 3 Wisdom 5

Woodland pulled off the Class D North preliminary-round win over Wisdom, 14-5.

Emma Soucy had two hits and drove in 2 runs for the Lady Pioneers. Mikayla Michaud added a hit and 2 RBIs.

Wisdom finishes the season 11-4.

No. 8 Schenck 10, No. 9 Ashland 0

Schenck advanced with a 10-0 win over Ashland.

The loss ends Ashland’s season.

No. 4 Fort Fairfield 16, No. 13 Washburn/Easton 15

Fort Fairfield survived a wild Class D North prelim, holding off Washburn/Easton 16-15.

The Lady Tigers took control early with an eight-run second inning, but Washburn made it tight late, scoring three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Cadence Binnie led Fort Fairfield with a 4-for-5 afternoon and 3 RBIs. Addison Cole had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in 2 runs.

Isabella Winters and Avery Solomon each added three hits. Sare Bernard had a two-RBI triple, while Kendall Ainsworth added a two-RBI hit.

Fort Fairfield advances to face Penquis in Fort Fairfield on Thursday at 4 p.m.

For Washburn, Haily Campbell went 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Finley Turner had three hits, including a triple, and drove in 2 runs.

Scarlet Harris added two hits and 2 RBIs. Cadie Mendoza had two hits, while Jaici Carney drove in 2 runs.

Washburn finishes the season 7-8.

Class B North Preliminary Round

No. 7 Presque Isle 8, No. 10 MDI 7

Presque Isle came from behind to beat MDI 8-7 in the Class B North preliminary round.

MDI jumped in front early behind an Ella Watson grand slam in the second inning, but Presque Isle chipped away bit by bit before taking the win.

Astra Laughton had a two-RBI triple for the Lady Wildcats. Delanie Cyr had three hits and an RBI, while Peyton Jennings added two hits and drove in 2 runs.

Kolbie Langley had two hits, and Gan Curtis delivered the eventual game-winning RBI in the sixth inning.

Presque Isle moves on to face No. 2 Gardiner in the quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.

Class C North Preliminary Round

No. 7 Houlton/GHCA 5, No. 10 Dexter 3

Houlton/GHCA advanced with a 5-3 win over Dexter.

Amelia Matwyko had another strong outing in the circle, going the distance and striking out 17.

Mylee Sylvia had a single that drove in two runs, while Leah Swallow added an RBI groundout.

Houlton now moves on to the quarterfinals and a massive third meeting with No. 2 Mattanawcook on Thursday.

Boys Lacrosse

Class C Play-In Round

No. 8 Lawrence 14, No. 9 Northern Maine Moose 3

Lawrence advanced in the Class C boys lacrosse play-in round with a 14-3 win over the Northern Maine Moose.

The loss brings the Moose boys lacrosse season to a close.

Thursday Quarterfinals Ahead

The postseason continues Thursday with several County teams still alive.

Hodgdon baseball will face No. 2 Bangor Christian in the Class D North quarterfinals.

Fort Fairfield softball will host Penquis on Thursday at 4 p.m. Presque Isle softball travels to No. 2 Gardiner for a 4 p.m. quarterfinal, while Houlton/GHCA moves on to another matchup with No. 2 Mattanawcook.

The preliminary round brought wins, rallies, close finishes and the end of several seasons.

Spring Week Seven Athletes of the Week voting is still live until Thursday 1pm, vote [HERE]

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