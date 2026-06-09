Aroostook League Announces 2026 Spring All-Aroostook Selections

The Aroostook League has announced its 2026 Spring All-Aroostook selections, recognizing athletes from across The County in baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.

The spring season brought plenty of standout performances across the league, from deep tennis postseason runs to state track meet finishes, strong baseball seasons and big softball performances.

The All-Aroostook selections honor athletes who stood out during the spring sports season and represented their schools across Aroostook County.

Class B/C Baseball

Caribou: Chandler Codrey, Nic Plourde, Chandler St. Peter, Carter St. Peter

Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, James Lamarre

Houlton/GHCA: Liam Fraser

Presque Isle: Kason Bua, Lane Carmichael, Eli Jandreau, Trenton Mastro, Brandon Porter, Carter Vigue

Class D Baseball

Ashland: Cole Soucy

Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Levi Cole, Graedon King, Jonah Lablanc

Hodgdon: Michael Fitzpatrick

Katahdin: Calvin Richardson, Connor Schmitt, Bradley Swallow

Madawaska: Matthew Ayotte, Isaac Beaulieu

Southern Aroostook: Dillon Bishop, Daniel Kuindersma

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook: Braydon Barnard, Tommy King

Wisdom/Van Buren: Joel Desjardins

Class B/C Softball

Caribou: Olivia Beaulieu, Evelyn Roy

Fort Kent: Reese Doucette, Kamryn Martin

Houlton/GHCA: Amelia Matyko, Mylee Sylvia

Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Georganna Curtis, Peyton Jennings, Astra Laughton

Class D Softball

Ashland: Emma Doughty, Macy McLean

Central Aroostook: Lilly Burtt, Harleigh Allen

Fort Fairfield: Emma Kelly, Isabella Winters

Hodgdon: Natalie Bartlett

Katahdin: Polly Cullen, Emily McNally, Dakotah Stevens

Madawaska: Dianiliz Conde-Silva, Ainsley Migneault

Southern Aroostook: Jazmine Ellingwood, Brooke Shields, Emma Stubbs

Washburn: Jaici Rosi-Carney

Wisdom: Ava Lerman, Emma Soucy

Boys Track Events

Caribou: Seth Dubay, Pierce Gorneault, Xander Jamieson, Max Morrow, Scott Stubbs

Fort Fairfield: Levi Cole, Fritz Gabo

Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Braden Drake, Malachi Witmer

Presque Isle: Carter Blackstone, Kason Chen, Christopher Edgecomb, Lucas Freeman, Spencer Freeman, Isaac Gogain, Thomas Langille

Boys Field Events

Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier

Fort Kent: Gavin Severe

Houlton/GHCA: Micah Gilmour

Presque Isle: Killian Deschaine, Blair Guerrette, Noah Holland, Eli Mosher, David Shaw, Nathan Tompkins

Boys Track And Field Events

Fort Fairfield: Vincent Heibel, Ethan Walsh

Emery Plourde 2026 Track Champion Award

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield High School

Walsh also closed the spring season with another major state meet performance, winning the Class C boys high jump state title for the third straight year.

Girls Track Events

Caribou: Emma Graves, Gloria Dionne

Houlton/GHCA: Greta Kinney, April Mazur, Andrea Ross

Presque Isle: Marie Johnston, Neve O’Donnell, Aleah Rideout, Brigid Schupbach, Keira Tompkins

Girls Field Events

Caribou: Chloe Boma, Elizabeth Robbins

Fort Kent: Arabela Grott, Emlyn Nadeau, Rachel Wilson

MSSM: Analise Roderick

Presque Isle: Aubrey Ellsworth, Libby Greenlaw

Girls Track And Field

Caribou: Elizabeth Robbins

Presque Isle: Haleigh Archer, Annamarie Blanchard, Carrlyn Buck, Breanna Burlock, Lucy Cheney, Taylor York

Howard Lello 2026 Track Champion Award

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle High School

Boys Tennis Singles

Caribou: Ben Bouchard, Mason Merchant

Fort Kent: Mason Pelletier

Houlton: Cole Watson

Madawaska: Alden Gagnon

Presque Isle: Garrett White, Jacob Bennett

Van Buren: Alex Violette

Boys Tennis Doubles

Caribou: Declan Miller and Owen Tetlow

Fort Kent: Caleb Saucier and Wyatt Daigle

Houlton: Jacob Thibodeau

Presque Isle: Duke Deschene and Quinn Graves

Van Buren: Gavin Gagnon and Cameron Casey

Girls Tennis Singles

Caribou: Adriana Deschaine, Isabella Albert

Fort Kent: Addison Chasse

Madawaska: Dasha Danilichav

Houlton/GHCA: Ryan Perfitt

Presque Isle: Alice Korzekwa, Sabine Wells-Puckett

Van Buren: Emily Lapierre

Girls Tennis Doubles

Caribou: Madison Thibeault and Vivian Bell

Fort Kent: Lilly Bouchard and Tilly Daigle

Houlton/GHCA: Stephanie Tuttle and Morgan Nuccio

Presque Isle: Meredith House and Mackenzie Vigue

Van Buren: Taylor Ouellette and Madelyn Marquis

Spring Week Seven Athletes of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 1pm. Vote [HERE]