Aroostook League Announces 2026 Spring All-Aroostook Selections
The Aroostook League has announced its 2026 Spring All-Aroostook selections, recognizing athletes from across The County in baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.
The spring season brought plenty of standout performances across the league, from deep tennis postseason runs to state track meet finishes, strong baseball seasons and big softball performances.
The All-Aroostook selections honor athletes who stood out during the spring sports season and represented their schools across Aroostook County.
Class B/C Baseball
Caribou: Chandler Codrey, Nic Plourde, Chandler St. Peter, Carter St. Peter
Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, James Lamarre
Houlton/GHCA: Liam Fraser
Presque Isle: Kason Bua, Lane Carmichael, Eli Jandreau, Trenton Mastro, Brandon Porter, Carter Vigue
Class D Baseball
Ashland: Cole Soucy
Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Levi Cole, Graedon King, Jonah Lablanc
Hodgdon: Michael Fitzpatrick
Katahdin: Calvin Richardson, Connor Schmitt, Bradley Swallow
Madawaska: Matthew Ayotte, Isaac Beaulieu
Southern Aroostook: Dillon Bishop, Daniel Kuindersma
Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook: Braydon Barnard, Tommy King
Wisdom/Van Buren: Joel Desjardins
Class B/C Softball
Caribou: Olivia Beaulieu, Evelyn Roy
Fort Kent: Reese Doucette, Kamryn Martin
Houlton/GHCA: Amelia Matyko, Mylee Sylvia
Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Georganna Curtis, Peyton Jennings, Astra Laughton
Class D Softball
Ashland: Emma Doughty, Macy McLean
Central Aroostook: Lilly Burtt, Harleigh Allen
Fort Fairfield: Emma Kelly, Isabella Winters
Hodgdon: Natalie Bartlett
Katahdin: Polly Cullen, Emily McNally, Dakotah Stevens
Madawaska: Dianiliz Conde-Silva, Ainsley Migneault
Southern Aroostook: Jazmine Ellingwood, Brooke Shields, Emma Stubbs
Washburn: Jaici Rosi-Carney
Wisdom: Ava Lerman, Emma Soucy
Boys Track Events
Caribou: Seth Dubay, Pierce Gorneault, Xander Jamieson, Max Morrow, Scott Stubbs
Fort Fairfield: Levi Cole, Fritz Gabo
Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Braden Drake, Malachi Witmer
Presque Isle: Carter Blackstone, Kason Chen, Christopher Edgecomb, Lucas Freeman, Spencer Freeman, Isaac Gogain, Thomas Langille
Boys Field Events
Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier
Fort Kent: Gavin Severe
Houlton/GHCA: Micah Gilmour
Presque Isle: Killian Deschaine, Blair Guerrette, Noah Holland, Eli Mosher, David Shaw, Nathan Tompkins
Boys Track And Field Events
Fort Fairfield: Vincent Heibel, Ethan Walsh
Emery Plourde 2026 Track Champion Award
Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield High School
Walsh also closed the spring season with another major state meet performance, winning the Class C boys high jump state title for the third straight year.
Girls Track Events
Caribou: Emma Graves, Gloria Dionne
Houlton/GHCA: Greta Kinney, April Mazur, Andrea Ross
Presque Isle: Marie Johnston, Neve O’Donnell, Aleah Rideout, Brigid Schupbach, Keira Tompkins
Girls Field Events
Caribou: Chloe Boma, Elizabeth Robbins
Fort Kent: Arabela Grott, Emlyn Nadeau, Rachel Wilson
MSSM: Analise Roderick
Presque Isle: Aubrey Ellsworth, Libby Greenlaw
Girls Track And Field
Caribou: Elizabeth Robbins
Presque Isle: Haleigh Archer, Annamarie Blanchard, Carrlyn Buck, Breanna Burlock, Lucy Cheney, Taylor York
Howard Lello 2026 Track Champion Award
Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle High School
Boys Tennis Singles
Caribou: Ben Bouchard, Mason Merchant
Fort Kent: Mason Pelletier
Houlton: Cole Watson
Madawaska: Alden Gagnon
Presque Isle: Garrett White, Jacob Bennett
Van Buren: Alex Violette
Boys Tennis Doubles
Caribou: Declan Miller and Owen Tetlow
Fort Kent: Caleb Saucier and Wyatt Daigle
Houlton: Jacob Thibodeau
Presque Isle: Duke Deschene and Quinn Graves
Van Buren: Gavin Gagnon and Cameron Casey
Girls Tennis Singles
Caribou: Adriana Deschaine, Isabella Albert
Fort Kent: Addison Chasse
Madawaska: Dasha Danilichav
Houlton/GHCA: Ryan Perfitt
Presque Isle: Alice Korzekwa, Sabine Wells-Puckett
Van Buren: Emily Lapierre
Girls Tennis Doubles
Caribou: Madison Thibeault and Vivian Bell
Fort Kent: Lilly Bouchard and Tilly Daigle
Houlton/GHCA: Stephanie Tuttle and Morgan Nuccio
Presque Isle: Meredith House and Mackenzie Vigue
Van Buren: Taylor Ouellette and Madelyn Marquis