The County Scoreboard: Tennis Seasons Close, Playoff Schedule Begins Today
The spring postseason keeps rolling, and Tuesday brings a full day of playoff action for County teams.
Before the baseball, softball and lacrosse schedule gets started, there were also a couple of strong tennis seasons that came to a close at Colby College.
The Caribou boys tennis team and the Presque Isle girls tennis team both finished their seasons as Northern Maine Class B runners-up.
The Presque Isle girls also received the Class B Sportsmanship Award, adding another well-earned honor to their postseason run.
Caribou Boys, Presque Isle Girls Finish As Regional Runners-Up
Caribou boys tennis wrapped up an outstanding season with a trip to the Class B North championship match.
The Vikings entered the regional final unbeaten and had dropped only two individual matches all season before finishing as Northern Maine Class B runners-up.
Presque Isle girls tennis also finished as Northern Maine Class B runners-up after advancing through a tough bracket.
The Lady Wildcats earned their spot in the regional final with hard-fought postseason wins over Caribou in the quarterfinals and Foxcroft Academy in the semifinals.
Presque Isle also came away from Colby College with the Class B Sportsmanship Award.
Congratulations to both teams on strong seasons and deep postseason runs.
Today’s County Playoff Schedule
Baseball
Class D North Preliminary Round
4:00 p.m.
No. 11 Machias at No. 6 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook
4:00 p.m.
No. 10 Madawaska at No. 7 Hodgdon
4:00 p.m.
No. 9 Schenck at No. 8 Wisdom
4:30 p.m.
No. 12 Southern Aroostook at No. 5 Penobscot Valley
Softball
Class D North Preliminary Round
2:00 p.m.
No. 14 Woodland at No. 3 Wisdom
4:00 p.m.
No. 9 Ashland at No. 8 Schenck
6:00 p.m.
No. 13 Washburn at No. 4 Fort Fairfield
Class B North Preliminary Round
3:00 p.m.
No. 10 MDI at No. 7 Presque Isle
Class C North Preliminary Round
4:00 p.m.
No. 10 Dexter at No. 7 Houlton
Boys Lacrosse
Class C Play-In Round
5:00 p.m.
No. 9 Northern Maine Moose at No. 8 Lawrence