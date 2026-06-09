The spring postseason keeps rolling, and Tuesday brings a full day of playoff action for County teams.

Before the baseball, softball and lacrosse schedule gets started, there were also a couple of strong tennis seasons that came to a close at Colby College.

The Caribou boys tennis team and the Presque Isle girls tennis team both finished their seasons as Northern Maine Class B runners-up.

The Presque Isle girls also received the Class B Sportsmanship Award, adding another well-earned honor to their postseason run.

Caribou Boys, Presque Isle Girls Finish As Regional Runners-Up

Caribou boys tennis wrapped up an outstanding season with a trip to the Class B North championship match.

The Vikings entered the regional final unbeaten and had dropped only two individual matches all season before finishing as Northern Maine Class B runners-up.

Presque Isle girls tennis also finished as Northern Maine Class B runners-up after advancing through a tough bracket.

The Lady Wildcats earned their spot in the regional final with hard-fought postseason wins over Caribou in the quarterfinals and Foxcroft Academy in the semifinals.

Presque Isle also came away from Colby College with the Class B Sportsmanship Award.

Congratulations to both teams on strong seasons and deep postseason runs.

Today’s County Playoff Schedule

Baseball

Class D North Preliminary Round

4:00 p.m.

No. 11 Machias at No. 6 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook

4:00 p.m.

No. 10 Madawaska at No. 7 Hodgdon

4:00 p.m.

No. 9 Schenck at No. 8 Wisdom

4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Southern Aroostook at No. 5 Penobscot Valley

Softball

Class D North Preliminary Round

2:00 p.m.

No. 14 Woodland at No. 3 Wisdom

4:00 p.m.

No. 9 Ashland at No. 8 Schenck

6:00 p.m.

No. 13 Washburn at No. 4 Fort Fairfield

Class B North Preliminary Round

3:00 p.m.

No. 10 MDI at No. 7 Presque Isle

Class C North Preliminary Round

4:00 p.m.

No. 10 Dexter at No. 7 Houlton

Boys Lacrosse

Class C Play-In Round

5:00 p.m.

No. 9 Northern Maine Moose at No. 8 Lawrence