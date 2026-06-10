Washburn District High School’s Class of 2026 Honor Parts bring together a group of seniors with strong academics, busy schedules, memorable high school stories and very different paths ahead.

Larry Worcester, Principal and Superintendent of MSAD 45, announced the Honor Parts for the Class of 2026. Graduation was held June 5.

This year’s Honor Parts are Isaac Sines, Valedictorian; Mitchell Hewitt, Salutatorian; Alana Cote, 1st Honor Essayist; and Brayden Worsley, 2nd Honor Essayist.

Each senior shared a little bit about their time at Washburn, from the activities that shaped them to the teachers who made an impact and the moments they will remember most.

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Valedictorian: Isaac Sines

Isaac Sines, the son of Robert Sines and Sarah Sines, has been named Valedictorian of the Washburn District High School Class of 2026.

Sines stayed busy throughout high school, taking part in Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Cross Country, Track and Field, Volleyball, Woodworking Club and Jazz Band.

His proudest accomplishment is one that speaks for itself: maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.

Like a lot of senior memories, though, his favorite one comes with a little humor. Sines said his favorite high school memory was when Mr. P. called him “Yoder” all year because someone said he looked Amish.

Outside of school, Sines enjoys sports, fishing, hunting and listening to music.

After graduation, he plans to attend Colby College and pursue law.

When looking back at his years at WDHS, Sines said Mrs. Kelly Hemphill had the biggest impact on him because she taught him not only how to do math, but how to be a better person.

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Salutatorian: Mitchell Hewitt

Mitchell Hewitt, the son of Roger and Sarah Hewitt, has been named Salutatorian of the Class of 2026.

Hewitt’s high school résumé includes athletics, music, leadership and service. He was involved in Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, Baseball, Track and Field, Cross Country, Jazz Band, Chorus, Rock Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society, Woodworking Club and Boy Scouts of America.

He said he is most proud of qualifying for All State Chorus, an accomplishment that reflects his dedication to music as well as academics.

His favorite high school memory is one his classmates may not forget either: when Lance Lunt managed to eat 26 cups of applesauce during lunch.

Hewitt’s favorite hobbies include playing sports, singing and playing guitar.

After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to pursue Music Education, with the goal of becoming a music teacher.

Looking back, Hewitt said Mrs. Diette had the biggest impact on him during his time at WDHS.

He leaves Washburn with the quote, “Maybe there’s nothing, only this moment.” - Jaimie Rhoden

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1st Honor Essayist: Alana Cote

Alana Cote, the child of Jean Cote, has been named 1st Honor Essayist for the Class of 2026.

During their time at Washburn, Cote was involved in Yearbook, Band and Presque Isle Tech Center classes in animal science and natural resources.

Cote said their favorite high school memory was being pleasantly surprised by Colt Curtis’ music taste in Ms. Jones’ classroom.

They are most proud of the comeback they made from freshman year, along with performing at Music Cafe twice.

Cote’s hobbies include journaling, studying bugs, making jewelry and singing.

After graduation, Cote plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to pursue Zoology.

When reflecting on the person who had the biggest impact on them at WDHS, Cote pointed to Ms. Trams. During senior year, Cote said free time was often spent in the guidance office talking with Trams and getting help with college and scholarship applications.

Those conversations covered plenty of ground, from relationships to racism, and Cote said Ms. Trams always provided a safe and welcoming environment.

Cote leaves WDHS with the quote, “Indifference is dangerous; compassion is essential.”

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2nd Honor Essayist: Brayden Worsley

Brayden Worsley, the son of Adam and Jamie Worsley, has been named 2nd Honor Essayist for Washburn’s Class of 2026.

Worsley was involved in Basketball, Soccer and Volleyball all four years of high school. He also took part in the Welding and Metal Fabrication program at the Caribou Technology Center.

His favorite high school memory is one that sounds like it belongs on a highlight reel: when he broke Mr. Cummings’ ankles with a simple jab step.

Worsley said he is most proud of being named Student of the Quarter at the Caribou Technology Center for the Welding program.

His favorite hobbies include hunting, fishing, welding and sports.

After graduation, Worsley plans to attend Northern Maine Community College and pursue a career in welding.

Looking back on his years at WDHS, Worsley said Mr. Hanson had the biggest impact on him because he enjoyed his classes and learned practical skills he will use in the future.