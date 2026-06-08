An Aroostook County baseball honor has been created in memory of the late Bill Casavant.

The Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires has once again voted to present an award recognizing Aroostook County’s most outstanding baseball players. The award will now be known as the William “Bill” Casavant Award.

The award will be given annually to two players, with one recipient from Class D and one recipient from Class C/B. The winners will be voted on each June by the Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires.

Honoring Bill Casavant’s Impact On Local Baseball

Casavant was a beloved umpire and youth coach in Aroostook County for more than 50 years.

His impact on local baseball stretched across generations, from the players he coached to the athletes, coaches and communities he served from behind the plate and around the field.

The goal of the award is to bring recognition to Aroostook County athletes while also continuing to honor Casavant’s contribution to the game of baseball in The County.

The award is similar to the Butch Shaw Award, which is given out in soccer.

Each winner will receive a plaque with their name and school on it.

2026 William “Bill” Casavant Award Winners

This year’s William “Bill” Casavant Award recipients are:

Class D

Graeden King, Fort Fairfield High School

Class C/B

Chandler St. Peter, Caribou High School

King helped Fort Fairfield put together an outstanding baseball season, with the Tigers finishing the regular season unbeaten and entering the Class D North tournament as the top seed.

St. Peter has been a key part of the Caribou baseball program, representing the Vikings as this year’s Class C/B recipient.

A New Annual Baseball Tradition

The William “Bill” Casavant Award gives Aroostook County baseball another way to recognize the athletes who stand out each season.

It also keeps Casavant’s name connected to the game he spent so many years supporting.

Congratulations to Graeden King of Fort Fairfield and Chandler St. Peter of Caribou on being named the first William “Bill” Casavant Award recipients.