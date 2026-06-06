County athletes from Fort Fairfield, Houlton/GHCA and Fort Kent closed out the Class C State Track and Field Meet with several top-eight finishes.

Fort Fairfield had the top County boys team finish, led by a state championship from Ethan Walsh in the high jump. Houlton/GHCA had a strong day on the track, including a state title in the boys 4x800 relay. Fort Kent also had podium-level performances in the throws, with Emlyn Nadeau and Gavin Severe both finishing third in their events.

County Team Results

Boys Team Scores

Fort Fairfield finished 7th with 39 points.

Houlton/GHCA finished 16th with 26 points.

Fort Kent finished 23rd with 10 points.

Girls Team Scores

Houlton/GHCA finished 19th with 9.166 points.

Fort Kent finished tied for 25th with 6 points.

Girls Top-Eight County Finishers

Girls 1600 Meter Run

5. Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 5:25.39

Girls 3200 Meter Run

4. Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 12:03.40

Girls High Jump

T-8. Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA, 4-5

Girls Javelin Throw

3. Emlyn Nadeau, Fort Kent, 107-6

Boys Top-Eight County Finishers

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1. Houlton/GHCA, with the team of James Brady, Nathan Brady, Malachi Witmer, and Brayden Drake, 8:29.07

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

4. Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, 16.87

7. Fritz Gabo, Fort Fairfield, 17.78

Boys 1600 Meter Run

5. Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 4:42.72

Boys 400 Meter Dash

4. Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 53.92

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

7. Fritz Gabo, Fort Fairfield, 45.48

Boys 3200 Meter Run

6. Wyatt Quint, Houlton/GHCA, 10:28.49

7. Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA, 10:28.73

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

5. Houlton/GHCA, 3:50.51

Boys High Jump

1. Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 6-6

T-7. Isaac Watson, Houlton/GHCA, 5-8

Boys Long Jump

3. Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 19-9

Boys Triple Jump

4. Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield, 39-11

5. Vincent Heibel, Fort Fairfield, 39-10

Boys Javelin Throw

5. Sam Johnson, Fort Kent, 133-11

Boys Discus Throw

3. Gavin Severe, Fort Kent, 124-11

Strong Finishes Across The County

Ethan Walsh had one of the biggest County performances of the day, winning the boys high jump and adding top-four finishes in the 400, long jump and triple jump for Fort Fairfield.

Houlton/GHCA had a strong distance showing, led by the boys 4x800 relay state championship. Nathan Brady added top-eight finishes in both the 1600 and 3200, while Wyatt Quint placed sixth in the 3200. The boys 4x400 relay also finished fifth.

Andrea Ross led the Houlton/GHCA girls, scoring in three events with top-eight finishes in the 1600, 3200 and high jump.

Fort Kent had two strong field-event finishes, with Emlyn Nadeau placing third in the girls javelin and Gavin Severe finishing third in the boys discus. Sam Johnson also added a fifth-place finish in the boys javelin.

From state titles to podium finishes, County athletes wrapped up the Class C state meet with several strong performances after a long spring season.

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