A busy weekend all the way around for County teams, here are the results from Friday's and Saturday's action from the field and the track:

Friday’s Results

Girls Soccer

Fort Kent battled Bucksport to a 1-1 draw after two overtimes. Addison Goss, assisted by Haley Rose, put the Bucks on the board in the first half. Emlyn Nadeau answered for the Warriors in the second half, but neither side could break the deadlock in extra time.

Dexter rolled past Hodgdon 7-1, powered by a standout performance from Desiree Adams, who recorded four goals and an assist. Brooklein Dorman added two goals and two assists, while Annabelle Peakes chipped in the other score. Lakiah Lee, Skylar Gulley, and Alex Hayden each provided assists. Addy Gudroe made seven saves on 13 shots. Dexter (3-0) faces Bangor Christian on Monday. Ava Ezell netted the lone goal for Hodgdon (1-1), which hosts Wisdom on Tuesday.

Wisdom downed Lee Academy 4-1.

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield blanked PVHS 7-0 behind a hat trick from Graedon King. Cayden Ala added two goals and three assists, with Vince Heibel and Daxon Milton also finding the net. Assists came from Honor Babin and Ethan Gorneault, while Levi Cole and Seth Cote combined for the shutout.

Other scores: Wisdom 3, Mattanawcook 2; Easton 3, Hodgdon 0; Calais 3, Houlton 1.

Saturday’s Results

Girls Soccer

Presque Isle earned a 4-2 win over Old Town. Emily Collins opened the scoring early for the Wildcats, with Annamarie Blanchard extending the lead in the second half. Payton Boinske and Lucy Cheney added goals to seal the win. Old Town’s Taylor Madden and Liv Lizotte accounted for the Coyotes’ tallies. Presque Isle improved to 2-1, while Old Town slipped to 1-2.

Central Aroostook shut out MSSM 4-0, led by two goals from Maggie Mahan and one each from Rebecca Shaw and Lily Burtt.

Other scores: Ellsworth 5, Caribou 0; Shead 4, Katahdin 2; Van Buren 4, Schenck 0.

Boys Soccer

Presque Isle remained unbeaten with a dominant 8-0 victory over Old Town. The Wildcats spread the scoring around, with Trenton Mastro and Carter Vigue netting two goals apiece. Jackson Greaves, Spencer Freeman, Brandon Porter, and Hudson Porter added single tallies. Goalkeepers Griffen Berry and Ben Waugh shared the shutout, the team’s third straight, as PI improved to 3-0.

Central Aroostook edged MSSM 2-1 on goals by Ben Woodworth and Dylan McKeen. Katahdin overwhelmed Shead 9-1, paced by three goals each from Calvin Richardson and Bradley Swallow. Conor Schmidt added two goals, while Addison Young scored once.

Other scores: Southern Aroostook 3, Lee 1; Ellsworth 4, Caribou 2.

Cross Country

The Houlton/GHCA team traveled to Caribou for week two of the Penobscot Valley Conference schedule. Thirteen schools competed on the scenic course.

JV Girls – April Mazur placed 2nd overall in 25:14.56 to lead Houlton/GHCA, with Kylah Tuttle (10th), Dalylah Mincey (11th), and Sandra Quinlan (23rd) rounding out the effort.

Varsity Boys – The Shires dominated with six runners in the top 10, led by Malachi Witmer’s first career win in 17:12.95. James Brady placed 2nd, with Wyatt Quint (6th), Nathan Brady (7th), Brayden Drake (9th), and Logan Witmer (10th) sealing the victory.

Team Results – Boys:

Houlton/GHCA – 25

Caribou – 43

John Bapst – 91

Presque Isle – 110

Brewer – 112

Washburn – 136

Team Results – Girls:

John Bapst claimed the varsity girls title. Caribou’s Emma Graves was the individual winner in 20:25.06.