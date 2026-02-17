The Maine State Nordic Skiing Championships wrapped up today at Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent with the pursuit races, finishing the two day state meet after yesterday’s girls and boys classical events.

In the girls pursuit, Orono’s Clara White completed a dominant two day performance, winning the overall race with a combined time of 32:10.2. Greely’s Evelyn Lacasse finished second overall (36:59.0), while Freeport’s Lucy Huggett rounded out the top three overall (37:21.1).

Aroostook County athletes were right in the mix again, led by Caribou’s Emma Graves, who finished 5th overall in 38:06.4 (Class B). Presque Isle’s Marie Johnston followed with an 11th place finish overall, while Fort Kent’s Addison Chasse posted another strong Class C result.

Top 3 by class, girls pursuit

Class A

Lucy Huggett (Freeport) – 37:21.1 (3rd overall) Amelia Prince (Freeport) – 38:24.8 (7th overall) Emma Price (Portland) – 38:25.3 (8th overall)

Class B

Evelyn Lacasse (Greely) – 36:59.0 (2nd overall) Rowan Barry (Greely) – 37:24.1 (4th overall) Haley Marston (Leavitt) – 38:55.2 (9th overall)

Class C

Clara White (Orono) – 32:10.2 (1st overall) Addison Chasse (Fort Kent) – 40:03.8 (14th overall) Nyssa Wilkinson (Waynflete) – 41:29.1 (24th overall)

County athlete results, girls pursuit

Caribou

Emma Graves – 5th overall, 38:06.4 (Class B)

Isabella Albert – 13th overall, 40:02.7 (Class B)

Caela Day – 57th overall, 46:24.8 (Class B)

Madison Thibault – 71st overall, 50:07.2 (Class B)

Chloe Boma – 81st overall, 52:03.3 (Class B)

Presque Isle

Marie Johnston – 11th overall, 39:30.2 (Class B)

Taylor York – 21st overall, 41:10.4 (Class B)

Fort Kent

Addison Chasse – 14th overall, 40:03.8 (Class C)

Piper Gagnon – 50th overall, 44:51.4 (Class C)

Addison Plourde – 67th overall, 48:31.4 (Class C)

Ella Dubois – 80th overall, 51:52.5 (Class C)

Madawaska