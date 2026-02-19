Caribou is one win away from another North title, and this one did not come easy, at least not early.

Final: Caribou 70, Washington Academy 55

Setup: All-County Class C title game, Caribou vs Fort Kent Saturday night

Stars: Owen Corrigan 30 points, 8 assists; Ouellette 12 and 14

The top-seed Vikings shook off a hot-shooting start from Washington Academy, grabbed control before halftime, and pulled away late for a 70-55 win over the 5-seed Raiders. The result sets up an all-County Class C championship on Saturday night, Caribou vs Fort Kent.

These two teams knew each other. Caribou won both regular-season meetings, by 16 at home and by 36 in Lincoln, but Washington Academy did not play the part of underdog early. The opening minutes were a track meet, and both teams traded buckets like they were running a layup line. After four and a half minutes, it was tied and the two teams had already combined for 22 points.

Washington Academy’s shooting kept it rolling through the first. The Raiders hit four threes in the quarter and held a 19-17 lead after one, even with Caribou getting eight points apiece from Owen Corrigan and Chandler St. Peter.

The second quarter came with a complete mood change at first, as both defenses tightened up and the scoring slowed. Then it flipped again late in the quarter and both teams started finding the bottom of the net. Caribou regained the lead early in the second and carried it into halftime, up 34-26. Corrigan had 13 points in the half, and the Vikings took care of the ball, turning it over only twice before the break.

Washington Academy pushed the pace in the third and won the quarter on the scoreboard, but Caribou still kept the upper hand and led 57-46 after three. From there, the Vikings put together another strong defensive quarter, made the key stops, and closed out the 70-55 win.

Corrigan led Caribou with 30 points and 8 assists. Colby Ouellette posted a monster double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Landon Belanger added 13, and Chandler St. Peter added in 10. Washington Academy finishes 12-8, led by Parker Cates with 18 points, including six three-pointers, and Noah Faulkingham with 16.

