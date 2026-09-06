The first full Saturday of the fall soccer season gave The County a strong mix of home wins, close games and early-season tests.

Presque Isle’s girls opened with a 3-0 win over Orono, the Presque Isle boys battled in a 2-1 loss, Caribou and Foxcroft Academy finished even on the boys side, Fort Kent picked up a win over Washington Academy and Easton added another solid result against Penobscot Christian.

Presque Isle Girls Start Strong Against Orono

Presque Isle’s girls soccer team opened its season with a strong 3-0 win over Orono.

Hailey Plant made her first high school game one to remember, scoring twice for the Lady Wildcats.

Presque Isle added some breathing room late in the second half when Delanie Cyr scored an insurance goal in the 37th minute, helping the Wildcats finish off the shutout.

It was a strong start for Presque Isle, with the Lady Wildcats protecting their home field and getting an early result to build on.

Orono Edges Presque Isle Boys

The Presque Isle boys came up just short in a 2-1 loss to Orono.

Trenton Mastro scored the goal for the Wildcats, finishing off an assist from Bodey McPherson.

Caribou And Foxcroft Finish Even

Caribou and Foxcroft Academy played to a 2-2 tie on the boys side.

The Vikings came away with the draw in a road matchup that gave Caribou another early-season challenge against an out-of-county opponent.

Fort Kent Tops Washington Academy

Fort Kent picked up a 3-1 boys soccer win over Washington Academy.

The Warriors found enough offense to create separation and finish off one of the stronger boys results of the day.

Easton Beats Penobscot Christian

Easton continued its strong start with a 3-1 win over Penobscot Christian.

The Bears have already put together multiple early-season wins, and Saturday gave Easton another one to add to the board as the first full week of fall games got rolling.

Foxcroft Girls Edge Caribou In Overtime

On the girls side, Caribou and Foxcroft Academy went past regulation before Foxcroft came away with a 3-2 overtime win.

The Vikings pushed the game into extra time before Foxcroft found the winner, making it one of the closest girls matchups of the day.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athlete of the Week is back! Week One Nominations are open now until Sunday at 9pm, and you can nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!