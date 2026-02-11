County Tournament Update: Ashland Wins, Prelims on Tap Tonight
The 2026 Maine high school basketball tournament is officially underway, and opening day brought plenty of County action with two teams on the floor in Bangor, plus a Class D girls preliminary.
In Class S boys, Washburn Beavers saw its season end with a 50-38 loss to the fifth-seed Shead Tigers.
On the girls side, the fifth-seed Ashland Lady Hornets moved on with a 27-16 win over the fourth-seed Deer Isle-Stonington Lady Mariners in a quarterfinal matchup.
In the Class D girls preliminary, the seventh-seed Narraguagus Lady Knights defeated the tenth-seed Fort Fairfield Lady Tigers 52-17, ending Fort Fairfield’s season.
Now the focus shifts to tonight, and the slate gets another boost from a pair of win-or-advance prelims, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.
First, in a Class B boys preliminary, the eighth-seed Presque Isle Wildcats will host the ninth-seed John Bapst Crusaders. That game will be live on 101.9 The Rock at 5:30 PM.
Later, in a Class D boys preliminary, the eighth-seed Central Aroostook Panthers will host the ninth-seed Schenck Wolverines at 6:00 PM.
Keep checking back for tournament updates as they happen, with results posted shortly after the final buzzer.
🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is live! Nominate and vote for student-athletes across the County >> [LINK]
County Athletes named to the McDonald's All-Star Team, read about who made the team >> [HERE]
- Read about local County schools and their past tournament results, and some records that may shock you HERE>> [HERE]
Keep the scoreboard going:
✅ Score correction / missing stats → 📸 Send photos + highlights → [LINK]