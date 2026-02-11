The 2026 Maine high school basketball tournament is officially underway, and opening day brought plenty of County action with two teams on the floor in Bangor, plus a Class D girls preliminary.

In Class S boys, Washburn Beavers saw its season end with a 50-38 loss to the fifth-seed Shead Tigers.

On the girls side, the fifth-seed Ashland Lady Hornets moved on with a 27-16 win over the fourth-seed Deer Isle-Stonington Lady Mariners in a quarterfinal matchup.

In the Class D girls preliminary, the seventh-seed Narraguagus Lady Knights defeated the tenth-seed Fort Fairfield Lady Tigers 52-17, ending Fort Fairfield’s season.

Now the focus shifts to tonight, and the slate gets another boost from a pair of win-or-advance prelims, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

First, in a Class B boys preliminary, the eighth-seed Presque Isle Wildcats will host the ninth-seed John Bapst Crusaders. That game will be live on 101.9 The Rock at 5:30 PM.

Later, in a Class D boys preliminary, the eighth-seed Central Aroostook Panthers will host the ninth-seed Schenck Wolverines at 6:00 PM.

Keep checking back for tournament updates as they happen, with results posted shortly after the final buzzer.

