Presque Isle Wildcats protected home court and punched a ticket to Bangor with a 69-42 win over Nokomis Warriors in a Class B boys preliminary playoff game.

The opening quarter was tight, with Presque Isle holding a slim 12-11 lead after one. The Wildcats created separation in the second when turnovers started to pile up for Nokomis. Presque Isle cashed in with five straight buckets early in the period. Nokomis answered out of a timeout with two quick scores, but the Wildcats stayed in control and took a 28-20 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, Presque Isle flipped the game wide open. The Wildcats went on a 22-3 run through the third quarter, pairing aggressive defense with a fast pace on offense to build a 24-point lead heading to the fourth.

Presque Isle kept its foot on the gas in the final quarter and closed out the 69-42 win to advance.

Cruze Casavant led the Wildcats with 20 points. Kason Bua scored 15 points, and Nate Tompkins added 14 points. Nokomis was led by Seth Bowden with 16 points, as the Warriors finish their season at 5-14.

Next up, Presque Isle heads to Bangor to face the top-seed Cony Rams on Saturday at 5:30 PM, with the broadcast live on 101.9 The Rock.

Keep checking back for tournament updates as they happen, with results posted shortly after the final buzzer.

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is live! Nominate and vote for student-athletes across the County >> [LINK]

County Athletes named to the McDonald's All-Star Team, read about who made the team >> [HERE]

Read about local County schools and their past tournament results, and some records that may shock you HERE>> [HERE]

Keep the scoreboard going:

✅ Score correction / missing stats → 📸 Send photos + highlights → [LINK]