Wisdom is headed back to Championship Saturday, and the top seed left no doubt.

The No. 1 Lady Pioneers (18-1) turned defense into separation early, then stayed in control the rest of the way in a 47-20 win over the No. 5 Ashland Lady Hornets (11-8) in the Class S girls semifinal. With the win, Wisdom punches its ticket to the title game against the No. 2 Katahdin Lady Cougars, and that championship matchup will be on 101.9 The Rock Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Even with the two teams seeing each other in the regular season, the opening quarter still had a feel-out vibe, with both sides trying to settle in. Wisdom held a 15-10 lead after one, then flipped the game in the second.

The Lady Pioneers opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run, and the defense followed right behind it. Ashland managed just four points in the second, and Wisdom carried a 26-14 lead into halftime.

The pace slowed after the break, but Wisdom’s defense didn’t. The Lady Pioneers kept Ashland in check through the third, allowing only two points in the quarter and taking a 36-16 advantage into the fourth. From there, Wisdom stayed steady, stretched the lead back out, and closed out a 47-20 win.

Ava Lerman led Wisdom with 17 points, and Madi Cyr added 10. Ashland finishes its season 11-9, paced by Addison Labelle with 13 points.

