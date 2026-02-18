County Sports Roundup: Tournament Scores, Two Rock Broadcasts Today, Plus Nordic, Hockey – Gallery from Day Seven
A busy stretch of winter sports is rolling on, and we have a little bit of everything to catch you up on, tournament basketball finals from yesterday, two huge games live on 101.9 The Rock today, plus Nordic state results up in Fort Kent and a high school hockey final.
Tournament Basketball Scores From Yesterday
Easton boys 72, Katahdin 42
Katahdin girls 46, Jonesport-Beals 37
Wisdom girls 47, Ashland 20
Caribou boys 73, Calais 47
Caribou girls 43, Dexter 40 (OT)
Two Games Live On 101.9 The Rock Today From Bangor
We will have the first game of the day and the last game of the day on 101.9 The Rock:
10:00 a.m. Class D girls semifinal: No. 3 Central Aroostook vs No. 2 Machias
8:30 p.m. Class B girls semifinal: No. 4 Presque Isle vs No. 1 Gardiner
Nordic Skiing Results
The Maine State Nordic Skiing Championships continued up at Fort Kent, and Alden Reardon of Fort Kent has been the headline. Reardon won the boys classical with a 15:25.8 and followed it up by winning the boys pursuit as the meet wrapped at Lonesome Pines.
Boys results [HERE] -
Girls Results [HERE] - Caribou girls finished State Runners Up in Class B
Hockey Final
Also on the ice, Cony defeated Presque Isle 4-2.
Day Seven of the MPA High School Basketball Tournament
Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette
