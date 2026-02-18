County Sports Roundup: Tournament Scores, Two Rock Broadcasts Today, Plus Nordic, Hockey &#8211; Gallery from Day Seven

A busy stretch of winter sports is rolling on, and we have a little bit of everything to catch you up on, tournament basketball finals from yesterday, two huge games live on 101.9 The Rock today, plus Nordic state results up in Fort Kent and a high school hockey final.

Tournament Basketball Scores From Yesterday

  • Easton boys 72, Katahdin 42

  • Katahdin girls 46, Jonesport-Beals 37

  • Wisdom girls 47, Ashland 20

  • Caribou boys 73, Calais 47

  • Caribou girls 43, Dexter 40 (OT)

Two Games Live On 101.9 The Rock Today From Bangor

We will have the first game of the day and the last game of the day on 101.9 The Rock:

  • 10:00 a.m. Class D girls semifinal: No. 3 Central Aroostook vs No. 2 Machias

  • 8:30 p.m. Class B girls semifinal: No. 4 Presque Isle vs No. 1 Gardiner

Nordic Skiing Results

The Maine State Nordic Skiing Championships continued up at Fort Kent, and Alden Reardon of Fort Kent has been the headline. Reardon won the boys classical with a 15:25.8 and followed it up by winning the boys pursuit as the meet wrapped at Lonesome Pines.

Boys results [HERE] -

Girls Results [HERE] - Caribou girls finished State Runners Up in Class B

Hockey Final

Also on the ice, Cony defeated Presque Isle 4-2.

Day Seven of the MPA High School Basketball Tournament

Gallery from the five County games that happened on February 17 at the Maine High School Basketball Tournament

Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette

