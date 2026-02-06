Tournament time is here, and every Aroostook County school is represented in this year’s Maine High School Basketball Tournament.

Full online tournament coverage begins Tuesday, Feb. 10

Scores, recaps, and County updates posted daily as results come in

Presenting sponsor Pepsi helps power the coverage

Starting Tuesday, February 10, 101.9 The Rock will have full coverage all tournament long, including County matchups, score updates, recaps, and the latest bracket movement as the road to a Gold Ball unfolds.

If you want one place to find everything as it happens, this is it. Bookmark the tournament hub [HERE] and check back often. We will be updating it daily as games go final and new matchups are set, and some new pieces to look out for throughout this post-season.

The full game schedule is attached, and will be updated as results come in and teams advance. attachment-2026-bangor-schedule-updated

