Madawaska made it a game at the very end, but Machias controlled the middle of it, and that was enough to bring another banner back down the road.

Final: Machias 61, Madawaska 57

Key stretch: Machias pushed the lead to 12 in the third, then to 13 in the fourth

Leaders: Mickey Fitzsimmons 20, Quinn Pelletier 25 in a big effort for Madawaska

The top-seed Machias Bulldogs held off a furious late push and defeated the second-seed Madawaska Owls 61-57 to win the Northern Maine Class D boys championship. The Bulldogs improve to 20-1 and take the regional crown after a physical, defense-first battle in Bangor.

These two teams never met in the regular season, but they came in with a familiar measuring stick, both squads split their matchups with common opponent Fort Kent. From the opening whistle, it felt like a title game, intense, tight, and possession-by-possession.

Machias grabbed the early edge behind its defense and led 18-14 after the first quarter. The second quarter turned into a grind, with both teams locked in and neither giving an inch. Machias carried a 28-24 lead into halftime, led by Mickey Fitzsimmons with 12 points. Quinn Pelletier had 8 for Madawaska at the break.

Machias made its move in the third. The Bulldogs’ defense set the tone, and the offense followed, pushing the lead to 12 in the first half of the quarter as Madawaska searched for a rhythm. The Owls did enough late in the period to keep it within reach, but Machias still led 45-36 after three.

The fourth started with more of the same. Machias stayed sharp defensively, stretched the lead to as many as 13, and looked poised to cruise. Madawaska had other plans.

In the final seconds, the Owls made it interesting in a hurry, scoring five quick points with 15 seconds left and slicing the lead down to six, then to four. But Machias held firm, got the stops it needed, and closed out the 61-57 win to claim the North Class D title. The Bulldogs will face Monmouth for the Class D State Championship

Fitzsimmons led Machias with 20 points, with Liam O’Connor adding 12. Landon Barrett chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds. Madawaska finishes a terrific season 17-4, led by Pelletier’s 25 points, with Isaac Beaulieu adding 11.

Highlights from the Class D Boys Regional Championship Highlights from the Class D Boys Regional Championship between Machias and Madawaska Gallery Credit: Carly Guerrette

Read More: