The votes are in, and Cayden Hargrove of Wisdom and Presley Goodwin of Houlton are the Fall Week Six Aroostook County Athletes of the Week.

Hargrove earned the boys honor after a huge offensive stretch for the Wisdom boys soccer team, while Goodwin takes the girls award following a top-three finish at the Class C State Golf Championships.

They emerged from a Week Six field featuring 15 nominees and standout performances in soccer, cross country and golf from across Aroostook County.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Cayden Hargrove, Wisdom

Hargrove put together one of the most productive offensive weeks of the fall.

Across three reported games, the Wisdom standout totaled 4 goals and 3 assists, consistently creating scoring opportunities for the Pioneers.

That seven-point stretch helped Hargrove earn his place on a loaded Week Six boys ballot and ultimately the most support from County voters.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Presley Goodwin, Houlton

Goodwin delivered when the stakes were highest.

Representing Houlton at the Class C State Golf Championships, Goodwin shot a 92 to finish third in the state.

The postseason performance earned her a spot on the Week Six ballot and, after the votes were counted, the girls Athlete of the Week honor.

Fall Week Six Boys Nominees

Hunter Anderson, Southern Aroostook, Soccer

The freshman scored an unassisted hat trick and added an assist in Southern Aroostook's 4-1 victory over Washburn, accounting for all four Warrior goals in just their second win of the season.

Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Witmer won the Red Riot Challenge, crossing the finish line in 13:22.20.

Finn Gardiner, Hodgdon, Soccer

Gardiner recorded 1 goal and 4 assists during Hodgdon's win over MSSM.

Aiden Carleglio, Hodgdon, Soccer

Carleglio made 22 saves in Hodgdon's 1-1 double-overtime tie with Fort Fairfield before adding another 18 saves against MSSM, giving him 40 saves across two games.

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer

Schmidt continued his strong season with 3 goals and 1 assist during Katahdin's Week Six action.

Cayden Hargrove, Wisdom, Soccer

Hargrove totaled 4 goals and 3 assists across three reported games for the Pioneers.

Beckett Peabody, Houlton, Golf

Peabody shot a 76 to tie for third place in Class C at the State Golf Championships.

Fall Week Six Girls Nominees

Trinity Lane, Katahdin, Soccer

Lane recorded the shutout in Katahdin's 4-0 victory over Piscataquis Community and followed it by helping keep the Cougars tied with Shead through regulation and into double overtime in a 2-1 loss.

Clara St. Pierre, Van Buren, Soccer

St. Pierre contributed 2 goals and 1 assist during Van Buren's victory over MSSM.

Stevi Pierce, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Pierce scored 2 goals in Central Aroostook's 4-0 victory over Ashland.

Sadie Trams, Ashland, Soccer

Trams exploded for 7 goals across two reported games, scoring five in one contest and two in another.

Reece Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer

Doucette scored 6 goals across two games, including a four-goal performance.

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Cyr continued her high-scoring season with 4 goals and 1 assist during Week Six.

Presley Goodwin, Houlton, Golf

Goodwin shot a 92 to finish third at the Class C State Golf Championships.

Ava Toussaint, Madawaska, Soccer

Toussaint earned her nomination after recording a hat trick for Madawaska.

Another Big Week Across The County

Week Six brought together everything Athlete of the Week is designed to recognize: state championship performances, race victories, huge scoring totals, goalkeeper heroics and players stepping up in important moments for their teams.

Congratulations to Cayden Hargrove and Presley Goodwin, and to all 15 athletes who earned nominations.

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and voted throughout the week.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Seven Nominations are live and open until Sunday 9 p.m., you can nominate a student-athlete by using the link below: