Querze, Cyr, Graves and Gorneault Named 2026 Athletes of the Fall
Nine weeks of Athlete of the Week, a full postseason and more than 18,000 votes cast have brought the 2026 fall sports season to its final awards.
Josh Querze of Madawaska, Madisyn Cyr of Wisdom, Emma Graves of Caribou and Pierce Gorneault of Caribou have been selected as the 2026 Aroostook County Athletes of the Fall.
This year's season-ending awards were divided into four categories for the first time, with separate Large School and Small School boys and girls divisions.
The winners are:
Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Pierce Gorneault, Caribou
Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Emma Graves, Caribou
Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Josh Querze, Madawaska
Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom
Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Pierce Gorneault, Caribou
Pierce Gorneault put together a championship cross country season from beginning to end.
The Caribou standout won the PVC Championship, Northern Maine Class B Regional Championship and Class B State Championship, becoming Caribou's first boys individual state champion in 30 years.
Gorneault also recorded a 16:01 personal best, qualified for the New England Championships and helped Caribou capture conference and regional team championships before finishing third at states.
It was a season defined by consistency and championship performances.
Congratulations to Pierce Gorneault, the 2026 Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall.
Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Emma Graves, Caribou
Emma Graves was one of Northern Maine's top runners throughout the fall.
Graves won the PVC individual championship and continued her outstanding season through the championship meets, eventually finishing second at the Class B State Cross Country Championship.
She also earned Athlete of the Week honors during the season while consistently racing among the top competitors in the region.
Congratulations to Emma Graves, the 2026 Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall.
Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Josh Querze, Madawaska
Josh Querze closed his high school soccer career with another outstanding season while helping lead Madawaska all the way to the Class D State Championship game.
Querze finished his career with more than 120 goals, earned All-Aroostook and regional recognition and remained one of the area's most dangerous offensive players throughout the fall.
But his impact went beyond scoring.
Querze served as a captain and helped lead a Madawaska team that captured the Class D North regional championship and represented Northern Maine in the state final.
Congratulations to Josh Querze, the 2026 Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall.
Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom
Madisyn Cyr helped Wisdom complete one of the most memorable seasons anywhere in Aroostook County this fall.
Cyr delivered important goals during Wisdom's postseason run, scoring in consecutive tournament victories as the Pioneers advanced through the playoffs.
The run eventually ended with Wisdom capturing the state championship, completing a historic season for the program.
Cyr also earned Week Nine Athlete of the Week honors during that postseason run before finishing the year as an Athlete of the Fall winner.
Congratulations to Madisyn Cyr, the 2026 Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall.
An Outstanding Finalist Field
Making the Athlete of the Fall ballot required more than one great performance.
The finalists were selected based on their complete fall seasons, including consistency, postseason performances, championships, individual accomplishments, leadership and impact on their teams.
Large School Boys Finalists
Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, Cross Country
Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, Cross Country
Dominic Cyr, Fort Kent, Soccer
Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer
Cooper Willard, Houlton, Soccer
Carter Smith, Houlton, Soccer
Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle, Soccer
Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, Cross Country
Large School Girls Finalists
Emma Graves, Caribou, Cross Country
Lilly Bell, Caribou, Soccer
Reece Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer
Trinity Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer
Lillian Johnson, Presque Isle, Cross Country
Samantha Argraves, Presque Isle, Soccer
Presley Goodwin, Houlton, Golf
Ava Ezell, Houlton, Soccer
Small School Boys Finalists
Josh Querze, Madawaska, Soccer
Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska, Soccer
Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer
Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer
Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, Soccer
Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Soccer and Golf
Wyatt Oliver, Hodgdon, Soccer
Cayden Hargrove, Wisdom, Soccer
Small School Girls Finalists
Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer
Ellie Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer
Adrianna Bridges, Fort Fairfield, Soccer
Addison Cole, Fort Fairfield, Soccer
Rebecca O'Leary, Central Aroostook, Golf
Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer
Emily Lapierre, Van Buren, Soccer
Sadie Trams, Ashland, Soccer
More Than 18,000 Votes
The response to the Athlete of the Fall vote was incredible.
More than 18,000 votes were cast across the four divisions as fans throughout Aroostook County supported the athletes who made this fall season memorable.
Thank you to everyone who nominated athletes, voted throughout the season, shared the stories and helped us recognize high school athletes from communities across Northern Maine.
That support helped make nine weeks of Athlete of the Week and the Athlete of the Fall awards a success. And while the fall season is officially wrapped up, we won't be gone for long.
Winter Week One Athlete of the Week nominations open December 3.
Basketball, hockey, wrestling, skiing, indoor track and the rest of the winter season are right around the corner.
We'll see you then.