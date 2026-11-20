Nine weeks of Athlete of the Week, a full postseason and more than 18,000 votes cast have brought the 2026 fall sports season to its final awards.

Josh Querze of Madawaska, Madisyn Cyr of Wisdom, Emma Graves of Caribou and Pierce Gorneault of Caribou have been selected as the 2026 Aroostook County Athletes of the Fall.

This year's season-ending awards were divided into four categories for the first time, with separate Large School and Small School boys and girls divisions.

The winners are:

Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Pierce Gorneault, Caribou

Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Emma Graves, Caribou

Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Josh Querze, Madawaska

Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom

Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Pierce Gorneault, Caribou

Pierce Gorneault put together a championship cross country season from beginning to end.

The Caribou standout won the PVC Championship, Northern Maine Class B Regional Championship and Class B State Championship, becoming Caribou's first boys individual state champion in 30 years.

Gorneault also recorded a 16:01 personal best, qualified for the New England Championships and helped Caribou capture conference and regional team championships before finishing third at states.

It was a season defined by consistency and championship performances.

Congratulations to Pierce Gorneault, the 2026 Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall.

Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Emma Graves, Caribou

Emma Graves was one of Northern Maine's top runners throughout the fall.

Graves won the PVC individual championship and continued her outstanding season through the championship meets, eventually finishing second at the Class B State Cross Country Championship.

She also earned Athlete of the Week honors during the season while consistently racing among the top competitors in the region.

Congratulations to Emma Graves, the 2026 Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall.

Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall: Josh Querze, Madawaska

Josh Querze closed his high school soccer career with another outstanding season while helping lead Madawaska all the way to the Class D State Championship game.

Querze finished his career with more than 120 goals, earned All-Aroostook and regional recognition and remained one of the area's most dangerous offensive players throughout the fall.

But his impact went beyond scoring.

Querze served as a captain and helped lead a Madawaska team that captured the Class D North regional championship and represented Northern Maine in the state final.

Congratulations to Josh Querze, the 2026 Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall.

Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall: Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom

Madisyn Cyr helped Wisdom complete one of the most memorable seasons anywhere in Aroostook County this fall.

Cyr delivered important goals during Wisdom's postseason run, scoring in consecutive tournament victories as the Pioneers advanced through the playoffs.

The run eventually ended with Wisdom capturing the state championship, completing a historic season for the program.

Cyr also earned Week Nine Athlete of the Week honors during that postseason run before finishing the year as an Athlete of the Fall winner.

Congratulations to Madisyn Cyr, the 2026 Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall.

An Outstanding Finalist Field

Making the Athlete of the Fall ballot required more than one great performance.

The finalists were selected based on their complete fall seasons, including consistency, postseason performances, championships, individual accomplishments, leadership and impact on their teams.

Large School Boys Finalists

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, Cross Country

Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, Cross Country

Dominic Cyr, Fort Kent, Soccer

Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Cooper Willard, Houlton, Soccer

Carter Smith, Houlton, Soccer

Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle, Soccer

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Large School Girls Finalists

Emma Graves, Caribou, Cross Country

Lilly Bell, Caribou, Soccer

Reece Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer

Trinity Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Lillian Johnson, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Samantha Argraves, Presque Isle, Soccer

Presley Goodwin, Houlton, Golf

Ava Ezell, Houlton, Soccer

Small School Boys Finalists

Josh Querze, Madawaska, Soccer

Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska, Soccer

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Soccer and Golf

Wyatt Oliver, Hodgdon, Soccer

Cayden Hargrove, Wisdom, Soccer

Small School Girls Finalists

Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Adrianna Bridges, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

Addison Cole, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

Rebecca O'Leary, Central Aroostook, Golf

Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Emily Lapierre, Van Buren, Soccer

Sadie Trams, Ashland, Soccer

More Than 18,000 Votes

The response to the Athlete of the Fall vote was incredible.

More than 18,000 votes were cast across the four divisions as fans throughout Aroostook County supported the athletes who made this fall season memorable.

Thank you to everyone who nominated athletes, voted throughout the season, shared the stories and helped us recognize high school athletes from communities across Northern Maine.

That support helped make nine weeks of Athlete of the Week and the Athlete of the Fall awards a success. And while the fall season is officially wrapped up, we won't be gone for long.

Winter Week One Athlete of the Week nominations open December 3.

Basketball, hockey, wrestling, skiing, indoor track and the rest of the winter season are right around the corner.

We'll see you then.