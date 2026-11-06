Nine weeks of nominations, voting and outstanding performances across Aroostook County have brought us to the final weekly Athlete of the Week winners of the fall season.

Madi Cyr of Wisdom and Wyatt Daigle of Fort Kent are your Fall Week Nine Athletes of the Week.

Cyr earns the girls honor after finding the net in back-to-back tournament victories for the Pioneers, while Daigle takes the boys award after delivering with Fort Kent's season on the line during a dramatic penalty shootout.

They emerged from an incredibly deep Week Nine ballot featuring 18 athletes from across Aroostook County.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent

When Fort Kent's Class C North semifinal against George Stevens Academy came down to penalty kicks, Daigle stepped into one of the biggest pressure situations of the season.

He converted the deciding penalty kick, sending the Warriors through to the regional championship.

One kick. One enormous postseason moment. And now a Week Nine Athlete of the Week honor.

Congratulations to Wyatt Daigle of Fort Kent, your Fall Week Nine Boys Athlete of the Week.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Madi Cyr, Wisdom

Cyr made her mark during Wisdom's tournament run by finding the net in consecutive playoff victories.

She scored in the Pioneers' 6-1 quarterfinal victory over George Stevens Academy before scoring again in Wisdom's 5-0 semifinal win over previously unbeaten Sumner.

Those back-to-back postseason goals helped the Pioneers advance to the regional championship and ultimately helped Cyr earn the Week Nine girls honor.

Congratulations to Madi Cyr of Wisdom, your Fall Week Nine Girls Athlete of the Week.

Week Nine Boys Nominees

Wyatt Oliver, Hodgdon

Oliver scored 2 goals in Hodgdon's quarterfinal victory over Easton, including the game-winning header.

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook

Burtt scored both Central Aroostook goals in regulation before converting again during the penalty shootout as the Panthers advanced.

James Baillargeon, Houlton

Baillargeon delivered one of the postseason's most dramatic moments, scoring the overtime game-winner with only four seconds remaining against top-seeded Mattanawcook.

Grady Kinney, Central Aroostook

Kinney made 3 saves during the penalty shootout following two overtimes, helping Central Aroostook survive and advance.

Bentley Nadeau, Wisdom

Nadeau recorded a tournament shutout and later made the decisive penalty save that helped send Wisdom into the regional championship.

Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA

Witmer finished sixth at the Class C State Cross Country Championship in 17:17.24, helping Houlton/GHCA earn a state runner-up team finish.

Aiden Ciarleglio, Hodgdon

Ciarleglio made 9 saves on 14 shots during Hodgdon's quarterfinal victory over Easton, including several important stops.

Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent

Daigle converted the deciding penalty kick in Fort Kent's semifinal shootout victory over George Stevens Academy.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle

Darrell finished 16th at the Class B State Cross Country Championship in 17:55.52, leading the Presque Isle boys.

Week Nine Girls Nominees

Lucy Hartvigsen, Madawaska

Hartvigsen scored both Madawaska goals against Ashland, including the game-winner in double overtime.

Reece Doucette, Fort Kent

Doucette scored 2 goals in Fort Kent's 5-0 semifinal victory over Houlton, helping the Warriors advance to the regional championship.

Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook

Burtt scored 2 goals in Central Aroostook's 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Van Buren.

Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle

Buck scored in back-to-back tournament victories, finding the net against Skowhegan in the quarterfinal and Cony in the semifinal.

Raina Ezell, Houlton

Ezell recorded a hat trick in Houlton's 7-2 Class C quarterfinal victory.

Jenna Strid, Caribou

Strid finished ninth at the Class B State Cross Country Championship in 20:06.27, earning a top-10 state finish.

Chloe White, Fort Fairfield

White scored 2 goals in Fort Fairfield's 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Washburn.

Madi Cyr, Wisdom

Cyr scored in consecutive tournament victories, finding the net against George Stevens Academy and again against previously unbeaten Sumner.

Gabby Burgess, Van Buren

Burgess stepped into goal for the first time and made several important saves during Van Buren's quarterfinal matchup against Central Aroostook.

Thank You for an Incredible Fall

Week Nine brings the weekly Athlete of the Week voting to a close for the fall, and there is one more thing that deserves recognition: everyone who took part in it.

Thank you to the coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, fans and community members who sent in nominations throughout the season.

Thank you for sending statistics, stories and performances that might otherwise have been overlooked.

And thank you to everyone who came back week after week to read about these athletes and cast a vote.

From Week One through Week Nine, Athlete of the Week gave us the opportunity to recognize athletes from schools throughout Aroostook County and celebrate everything from huge scoring performances and championship races to defense, goalkeeping, leadership and sportsmanship.

Congratulations to every athlete who was nominated this fall and to all of our weekly winners.

And one more time, congratulations to Madi Cyr of Wisdom and Wyatt Daigle of Fort Kent, your Fall Week Nine Athletes of the Week.

The weekly voting may be finished, but we aren't done celebrating this fall season yet.