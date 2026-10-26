The postseason is underway, and the Fall Week Eight Athlete of the Week ballot reflects just how big the performances have become.

Regional championship races, tournament soccer victories, shutouts, game-winning goals and standout individual efforts helped produce this week's field of 14 Aroostook County athletes.

Seven boys and seven girls have made the final ballot.

Voting is open now, and you can vote once per hour in both polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

Here are the Fall Week Eight nominees.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Peyton Gorneault, Caribou, Cross Country

Gorneault delivered a huge performance at the Class B North Regional Championship. The Caribou freshman finished fourth overall in 17:12.04, helping the Vikings capture the Northern Maine team championship and advance to states.

Brayden Drake, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Drake helped Houlton/GHCA put together a dominant regional championship performance, finishing third in Class C North in 16:59.00.

His finish helped Houlton/GHCA capture its second consecutive regional championship.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Darrell led the Wildcats at the Class B North Regional Championship, placing fifth overall in 17:15.20.

His performance helped Presque Isle finish third as a team and earn a spot in the state championship meet.

Dominic Burgess, Van Buren, Soccer

Burgess stepped up in tournament play for the Crusaders, scoring a goal in Van Buren's 3-1 preliminary-round victory over Schenck.

The win kept Van Buren's season alive and sent the Crusaders into the next round.

Brayden Barnard, Washburn, Soccer

Barnard earned his nomination after scoring 2 goals in Washburn's victory over Hodgdon, helping the Beavers pick up a big late-season win.

Gage Phillips, Katahdin, Soccer

Phillips put together a strong week in net for the Cougars.

He made 7 saves while recording a shutout against Van Buren, then followed it with 7 more saves in Katahdin's tournament game against Lee Academy.

That gave Phillips 14 saves across two games with one clean sheet.

Kyle Waye, Washburn

Waye was nominated for the way he represents his team on and off the field.

His nomination highlighted his effort, encouragement of teammates and sportsmanship, including his willingness to check on opposing players when they are injured.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Samantha Argraves, Presque Isle, Soccer

Argraves continued a strong season in goal by recording another shutout in Presque Isle's 4-0 victory over Fort Kent.

The clean sheet was her seventh shutout of the season during her first year as the Wildcats' full-time varsity goalkeeper.

Madelyn Marquis, Van Buren, Soccer

Marquis produced a big offensive performance for the Crusaders, scoring 2 goals and adding an assist in Van Buren's 3-0 victory over Easton.

Dani Pelletier, Madawaska, Soccer

Pelletier delivered one of the biggest moments of the week.

The eighth-grader scored just 57 seconds into the second overtime, giving Madawaska a dramatic 1-0 victory over Washburn.

Jenna Strid, Caribou, Cross Country

Strid delivered a strong postseason run for the Vikings, finishing eighth at the Class B North Regional Championship in 20:07.58.

Her top-10 finish helped Caribou place third as a team and qualify for the state championship meet.

Annamarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, Soccer

Blanchard found the back of the net during Presque Isle's 4-0 victory over Fort Kent, helping the Wildcats finish the regular season with another strong performance.

Trinity Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Daigle came through in goal when Fort Kent entered tournament play.

She recorded the shutout in the Warriors' 3-0 quarterfinal victory over MCI, helping Fort Kent advance deeper into the Class C North tournament.

Charlotte Estabrook, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Estabrook earned an individual trip to the state championships with a strong Class C North regional performance.

She finished 19th overall in 24:25.61, earning one of the individual qualifying spots for Houlton/GHCA.

Time to Pick the Week Eight Winners

Week Eight gives voters a little bit of everything.

There are regional championship performances, team titles, individual state qualifiers, playoff goals, a double-overtime game-winner and goalkeepers who delivered shutouts when their teams needed them.

Now it is up to the voters.

Vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week Eight Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!