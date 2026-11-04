Four games. Four victories. Four Northern Maine championships.

Tuesday was a remarkable day for Aroostook County high school soccer, as both Fort Kent and Wisdom sent their boys and girls teams into regional championship games and all four came away with victories.

And they did it in four very different ways.

Fort Kent's boys needed just 36 seconds of overtime to knock off top-seeded Orono, Wisdom's boys survived a nine-goal championship game, Wisdom's girls got a hat trick from Ellie Cyr, and Fort Kent's girls captured their fourth consecutive regional championship with another impressive defensive performance.

By the end of the evening, four more County teams had punched their tickets to Saturday's state championships.

Here's how Tuesday's Northern Maine regional finals played out.

Girls Soccer

Class C North: Fort Kent Captures Fourth Straight Regional Championship

(1) Fort Kent 3, (2) Orono 0

Four years. Four regional championships.

The Fort Kent Lady Warriors are heading back to the Class C state championship after defeating second-seeded Orono 3-0 Tuesday evening at Hampden Academy.

Fort Kent struck early, and its defense took care of the rest.

Reece Doucette scored twice for the Lady Warriors, while Hayden Plourde added the other goal.

Goalkeeper Trinity Daigle and the Fort Kent defense kept Orono off the scoreboard, securing the shutout and another Northern Maine title.

It was a complete performance from a Fort Kent team that has been one of the most consistent programs in Northern Maine girls soccer.

The Lady Warriors entered the championship after defeating Houlton 5-0 in the semifinals, and Tuesday's victory gave them another shutout against one of the region's top teams.

Now Fort Kent will have an opportunity to bring home a state championship.

The Lady Warriors will face Maranacook, which advanced out of Class C South with a 1-0 victory over Mount Abram.

Four consecutive regional titles are an impressive accomplishment for any program, and Fort Kent has another opportunity to add to that success Saturday.

Eight-Player North: Ellie Cyr's Hat Trick Sends Wisdom to States

(2) Wisdom 3, (1) Dexter 1

Wisdom's girls are Northern Maine champions.

The second-seeded Lady Pioneers earned a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Dexter Tuesday evening at Brewer High School, completing an impressive tournament run and securing their place in Saturday's Eight-Player state championship.

Ellie Cyr delivered another outstanding performance, scoring all three Wisdom goals.

Lakiah Lee scored Dexter's lone goal.

Wisdom's defense was a major part of the victory, limiting the Tigers to one goal and protecting the lead throughout the championship matchup.

The Lady Pioneers had entered Tuesday after defeating previously unbeaten Sumner 5-0 in the semifinals.

That meant Wisdom had to get past two of the region's strongest teams to bring home the Northern Maine championship.

And they did exactly that.

Wisdom will now play for the Eight-Player state championship Saturday in Presque Isle against Southern Maine champion Bangor Christian.

For a program from the St. John Valley, the opportunity to compete for a state championship in Aroostook County makes the next game even more special.

Boys Soccer

Class C North: Dominic Cyr Delivers Overtime Winner for Fort Kent

(3) Fort Kent 2, (1) Orono 1 (Overtime)

Some championship games are decided by a single moment.

For Fort Kent's boys, that moment came just 36 seconds into overtime Tuesday afternoon.

Dominic Cyr converted a penalty kick to give the third-seeded Warriors a dramatic 2-1 victory over top-seeded Orono in the Class C North regional championship at Hampden Academy.

It was an exciting finish to a well-played game between two teams that had battled throughout the afternoon.

Orono struck first when Gabe Lule scored in the 18th minute, giving the Red Riots a 1-0 advantage.

Fort Kent continued to battle, and Cyr delivered the equalizer in the second half to send the game into overtime.

The extra period barely had time to get started before Cyr came through again.

His penalty kick sent Fort Kent into celebration and secured the Northern Maine championship.

It was the second consecutive dramatic tournament finish for the Warriors, who had advanced past George Stevens Academy in the semifinals on penalty kicks.

This time, Fort Kent didn't need a shootout.

The Warriors will now face Hall-Dale in Saturday's Class C state championship after Hall-Dale defeated Mount Abram 2-1 in the Southern Maine final.

And with the Fort Kent girls also winning their regional championship Tuesday, both Warrior soccer teams will be playing for state titles on Saturday.

Eight-Player North: Wisdom Boys Win Nine-Goal Championship Game

(3) Wisdom 5, (4) Piscataquis 4

Wisdom's boys made sure the Pioneers would have two teams heading to the state championships.

The third-seeded Pioneers defeated fourth-seeded Piscataquis 5-4 Tuesday afternoon at Brewer High School to capture the Eight-Player North regional championship.

It was a high-scoring championship matchup, with nine goals between the two teams and Wisdom coming away with the one-goal victory.

The Pioneers had already survived a dramatic semifinal against Calais, advancing on penalty kicks after goalkeeper Bentley Nadeau stopped the final Calais attempt.

Tuesday brought another close finish, but the result was the same.

Wisdom found a way to win.

The Pioneers will now face Telstar in Saturday's Eight-Player state championship after Telstar defeated Pine Tree Academy 5-1 to capture the Southern Maine title.

And just like Fort Kent, Wisdom will have both its boys and girls teams competing for state championships.

That's quite an accomplishment for a small school, and another reason Saturday is shaping up to be a memorable day for the St. John Valley.

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