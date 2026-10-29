By this point in the fall, the games feel different.

One goal can extend a season. One save can completely change a tournament game. One race can send an athlete or an entire team to the next championship.

And sometimes the biggest performance of the week comes from someone whose name does not immediately jump off the stat sheet.

Fall Week Nine Athlete of the Week nominations are now open!

We want to know who made their mark across Aroostook County this week.

Maybe it was the player who came through with the deciding goal.

Maybe it was a goalkeeper who kept their team alive.

Maybe it was a runner who delivered when championship positioning was on the line.

Or maybe it was an athlete whose effort, leadership or sportsmanship deserves to be recognized alongside the biggest statistical performances.

Help Us Build the Week Nine Ballot

If you saw a performance that deserves consideration, send it in.

Please include the athlete's name, school, sport and what they accomplished during the week.

The more information you can give us, the better. Goals, assists, saves, race times, finishing positions, opponents and game results all help when the final boys and girls ballots are put together.

Photos are welcome too.

Week Nine nominations will remain open through Sunday, November 1 at 9 p.m.

Keeping nominations open through Sunday night gives us the opportunity to consider the entire weekend before deciding who makes the final ballot.

It Doesn't Have to Be the Biggest Stat Line

Athlete of the Week has never been only about who scored the most goals.

A huge defensive performance can matter just as much.

So can a goalkeeper standing tall in a close game, a runner coming through at a championship meet, or an athlete providing the kind of leadership and sportsmanship that makes a difference to everyone around them.

If somebody stood out to you this week, don't assume someone else will nominate them.

Send their name in.

Once nominations close Sunday night, the Week Nine finalists will be selected and voting will begin.

Fans can vote once per hour, and voting will close Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Week Nine winners will be announced Friday morning.

We have reached the part of the fall season when some of the performances we see will be remembered long after the final whistle.

Tell us who deserves to be recognized.