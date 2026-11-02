The deeper we get into the postseason, the harder these Athlete of the Week decisions become.

Fall Week Nine might be the best example yet.

This week's ballot features 18 Aroostook County athletes, with nine boys and nine girls representing some of the biggest tournament, championship and individual performances of the fall.

There are game-winning goals, dramatic penalty shootouts, state championship cross country finishes, postseason shutouts and players who came through when their teams needed them most.

Now it is time for County sports fans to decide the winners.

Voting is open now. Fans can vote once per hour in both polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Week Nine winners will be announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Wyatt Oliver, Hodgdon, Soccer

Oliver came through in a huge tournament moment for the Hawks, scoring 2 goals in Hodgdon's quarterfinal victory over Easton.

One of those goals was the game-winner, coming on a header off a cross to help send Hodgdon into the next round.

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Burtt was right in the middle of Central Aroostook's dramatic tournament victory.

He scored both Panther goals during regulation and then converted again during the penalty shootout as Central Aroostook advanced.

James Baillargeon, Houlton, Soccer

Baillargeon delivered one of the most dramatic goals of the postseason.

With Houlton and top-seeded Mattanawcook tied in overtime, Baillargeon scored the game-winning goal with only four seconds remaining, sending the Shires into the next round.

Grady Kinney, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Kinney stood tall in goal during Central Aroostook's postseason thriller.

After playing through regulation and two overtimes, Kinney made 3 saves during the penalty shootout, helping the Panthers survive and advance.

Bentley Nadeau, Wisdom, Soccer

Nadeau made his impact when the pressure was at its highest.

He recorded a tournament shutout before later making the decisive save in a penalty shootout, sending Wisdom into the regional championship.

Malachi Witmer, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Witmer turned in another outstanding championship performance.

He finished sixth at the Class C State Cross Country Championship in 17:17.24, leading Houlton/GHCA to a state runner-up team finish.

Aiden Ciarleglio, Hodgdon, Soccer

Ciarleglio came up with a strong performance in net during Hodgdon's quarterfinal win over Easton.

He made 9 saves on 14 shots, including several important stops that helped the Hawks protect their lead and move on.

Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Daigle stepped to the spot with Fort Kent's season hanging in the balance.

He converted the deciding penalty kick in the Warriors' semifinal shootout victory over George Stevens Academy, sending Fort Kent into the Class C North regional championship.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Darrell led the Presque Isle boys at the Class B State Cross Country Championship.

He finished 16th overall in 17:55.52, capping a strong postseason run for the Wildcats.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Lucy Hartvigsen, Madawaska, Soccer

Hartvigsen delivered one of Week Nine's biggest playoff performances.

She scored both Madawaska goals against Ashland, including the game-winner in double overtime, to send the Owls into the semifinals.

Reece Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer

Doucette helped send the Warriors back to the regional championship.

She scored 2 goals in Fort Kent's 5-0 semifinal victory over Houlton, including the penalty kick that broke a scoreless game in the second half.

Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Burtt played a major role in Central Aroostook's quarterfinal victory over Van Buren.

She scored 2 goals in the Lady Panthers' 3-2 win, helping Central Aroostook advance to the semifinal round.

Carrlyn Buck, Presque Isle, Soccer

Buck found the net when the tournament pressure increased.

She scored in Presque Isle's 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Skowhegan and followed it with another goal in the Wildcats' 4-0 semifinal win over Cony, giving her goals in back-to-back playoff victories.

Raina Ezell, Houlton, Soccer

Ezell exploded offensively in the Class C quarterfinals.

She recorded a hat trick as Houlton defeated Central Aroostook 7-2 and advanced to the semifinal round.

Jenna Strid, Caribou, Cross Country

Strid delivered one of the strongest eligible County girls performances at the state cross country championships.

She finished ninth in Class B in 20:06.27, earning a top-10 state finish for the Vikings.

Chloe White, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

White helped power the Tigers through the Class D quarterfinals.

She scored 2 goals in Fort Fairfield's 4-0 victory over Washburn, helping the Tigers continue their postseason run.

Madi Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Cyr produced goals in consecutive tournament victories for the Pioneers.

She scored in Wisdom's 6-1 quarterfinal win over George Stevens Academy and found the net again in the 5-0 semifinal victory over previously unbeaten Sumner.

Gabby Burgess, Van Buren, Soccer

Burgess stepped into a completely different role when Van Buren needed her.

Playing goalkeeper for the first time, she came up with several big saves in the Crusaders' quarterfinal matchup against Central Aroostook and helped keep Van Buren within striking distance.

One of the Deepest Ballots of the Fall

Week Nine shows exactly why picking an Athlete of the Week gets more difficult as the postseason moves along.

Some athletes delivered huge scoring performances. Others produced the one goal, save or penalty kick that changed a tournament game.

Others stood out at the state championship level.

And some made their biggest impact by keeping the ball out of their own net.

Eighteen athletes have earned their place on this week's ballot.

Now the decision belongs to you.

Vote once per hour in both the boys and girls polls through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week Nine Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.