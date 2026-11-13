Nine weeks of Athlete of the Week gave us incredible individual performances.

Now we're looking at the entire season.

The finalists are set for the 2026 Aroostook County Athletes of the Fall, with 32 athletes representing soccer, cross country and golf across four divisions.

This year's awards have a new format:

Large School Boys

Large School Girls

Small School Boys

Small School Girls

And the voting works a little differently, too.

You Must Select Three

Rather than choosing only one athlete, voters will select THREE athletes in each division.

For your ballot to count, you must make all three selections.

There is no first, second or third place on your ballot. Each of your three selections counts equally.

The idea is simple: Athlete of the Fall is about recognizing the strongest complete seasons, and with eight deserving finalists in each division, we're asking voters to look beyond just one name.

You can vote once per hour, and votes will be tabulated through Thursday, November 19 at 11 p.m.

When you cast your ballot, consider the entire fall: regular-season production, consistency, postseason performances, championships, major meet results, leadership and overall impact.

Here are your finalists.

Large School Boys

The Large School Division includes athletes from Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton and Presque Isle.

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou, Cross Country

Gorneault put together one of the strongest championship seasons in the area, winning the PVC, Northern Maine Class B Regional and Class B State championships. He ran a 16:01 personal best and qualified for the New England Championships.

Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, Cross Country

Stewart was a consistent part of a strong Caribou team throughout the season, earned Athlete of the Week honors and delivered solid performances at the conference, regional and state levels.

Dominic Cyr, Fort Kent, Soccer

Cyr played a major role in Fort Kent's run to the state championship game. He scored twice in the regional championship, including the overtime game-winner, and earned All-Aroostook and regional recognition.

Wyatt Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Daigle delivered when the Warriors' season was on the line, converting the deciding penalty kick in Fort Kent's semifinal shootout victory on the way to a regional championship and state-final appearance.

Cooper Willard, Houlton, Soccer

Willard scored 15 goals, recorded two hat tricks and helped lead Houlton's continued turnaround. The two-time captain earned PVC First Team, All-Aroostook and regional all-star honors.

Carter Smith, Houlton, Soccer

Smith anchored the Houlton defense in goal, recorded multiple shutouts and made a critical penalty-kick save late in overtime against top-seeded Mattanawcook during Houlton's postseason run.

Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle, Soccer

McPherson finished his senior season with 12 assists, served as a captain and earned All-Aroostook, PVC First Team and regional recognition.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Darrell was one of Presque Isle's most consistent runners, placing among the leaders at the PVC and Northern Maine meets before finishing 16th at the Class B State Championship.

Large School Girls

Emma Graves, Caribou, Cross Country

Graves delivered an outstanding championship season, winning the PVC title and finishing second at the Class B State Championship.

Lilly Bell, Caribou, Soccer

Bell was one of the busiest goalkeepers in the area and finished the season with more than 200 saves, earning All-Aroostook recognition.

Reece Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer

Doucette was one of Fort Kent's leading offensive threats throughout the season and postseason, including multiple goals during the Warriors' run to another regional championship and state final.

Trinity Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Daigle anchored the Fort Kent defense in goal and delivered postseason shutouts, including the Warriors' 3-0 regional championship victory.

Lillian Johnson, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Johnson consistently ran among the area's best, finishing third at PVCs, fourth at the Northern Maine Class B championship and 13th at states.

Samantha Argraves, Presque Isle, Soccer

In her first full season as Presque Isle's varsity goalkeeper, Argraves recorded multiple shutouts and helped the Wildcats make a deep tournament run.

Presley Goodwin, Houlton, Golf

Goodwin earned Athlete of the Week honors and finished third at the Class C State Golf Championship with a 92.

Ava Ezell, Houlton, Soccer

Ezell added another highly productive season to her career, including reaching the 150-career-goal milestone and earning All-Aroostook recognition.

Small School Boys

Josh Querze, Madawaska, Soccer

Querze finished his career with more than 120 goals, earned All-Aroostook and regional honors and helped lead Madawaska to the Class D state championship game.

Aiden Gagnon, Madawaska, Soccer

A senior captain and Athlete of the Week winner, Gagnon provided both goals and assists throughout the season and helped the Owls capture the regional championship.

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin, Soccer

Schmidt was one of the area's most productive scorers, putting together several huge offensive performances throughout Katahdin's season.

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Burtt delivered throughout the season and came through in a major postseason moment, scoring both Central Aroostook regulation goals before converting during the penalty shootout.

Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

Cole finished the season with 172 saves and seven shutouts, earned All-Aroostook and regional recognition and helped Fort Fairfield reach the Class D North championship.

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Soccer and Golf

Tuttle's fall included success in two sports. He won the Aroostook League boys golf championship while also earning All-Aroostook soccer recognition.

Wyatt Oliver, Hodgdon, Soccer

Oliver earned All-Aroostook recognition and produced multiple big offensive performances, including multi-goal tournament efforts.

Cayden Hargrove, Wisdom, Soccer

Hargrove was one of Wisdom's top offensive weapons throughout the season, earned Athlete of the Week honors and exploded for four second-half goals during Wisdom's regional championship run.

Small School Girls

Ellie Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

Cyr put together one of the area's biggest scoring seasons and saved some of her biggest performances for the postseason, including two goals in Wisdom's state championship victory.

Madi Cyr, Wisdom, Soccer

The Week Nine Athlete of the Week winner scored in consecutive tournament victories and helped Wisdom finish its season as state champions.

Adrianna Bridges, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

Bridges served as a captain, earned All-Aroostook and regional recognition and helped Fort Fairfield reach its first regional championship appearance.

Addison Cole, Fort Fairfield, Soccer

Cole recorded 10 shutouts while allowing only 14 goals and helped Fort Fairfield reach the Class D North championship game.

Rebecca O'Leary, Central Aroostook, Golf

O'Leary won the Aroostook League girls golf championship and went on to finish eighth at the Class C State Championship.

Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Burtt earned All-Aroostook recognition and provided key offensive production throughout the season, including two goals in a tournament victory over Van Buren.

Emily Lapierre, Van Buren, Soccer

Lapierre earned All-Aroostook recognition and was one of Van Buren's most productive offensive players throughout the fall.

Sadie Trams, Ashland, Soccer

Trams earned All-Aroostook recognition and consistently provided offensive production during Ashland's season.

Choose the Three Strongest Seasons

This isn't about picking one favorite.

Take a look at all eight finalists in your division and choose the three athletes you believe put together the strongest overall fall seasons.

Remember:

You must select exactly THREE athletes for your ballot to count.

You can return and vote once per hour through Thursday, November 19 at 11 p.m.

Four athletes will eventually emerge as the 2026 Aroostook County Athletes of the Fall, but simply making this field means putting together one of the area's standout seasons.

Congratulations to all 32 finalists.

Now it's your turn to help decide the winners.