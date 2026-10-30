The votes are in, and two postseason performances have earned the Fall Week Eight Athlete of the Week honors.

Dom Burgess of Van Buren is the boys winner, while Dani Pelletier of Madawaska takes the girls honor.

Both came through with important tournament goals during a Week Eight ballot that featured 14 Aroostook County athletes from soccer and cross country.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Dom Burgess, Van Buren

Burgess stepped up when Van Buren entered tournament play.

He scored in the Crusaders' 3-1 preliminary-round victory over Schenck, helping Van Buren extend its season and advance to the next round.

That postseason performance helped Burgess earn a place on the Week Eight ballot and ultimately the most support in the boys vote.

Congratulations to Dom Burgess of Van Buren, your Fall Week Eight Boys Athlete of the Week.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Dani Pelletier, Madawaska

Pelletier delivered one of the biggest moments of Week Eight.

With Madawaska and Washburn still scoreless deep into overtime, the eighth-grader found the back of the net just 57 seconds into the second overtime, giving the Owls a dramatic 1-0 victory.

It was the only goal of the game and the kind of postseason moment that can define a season.

Congratulations to Dani Pelletier of Madawaska, your Fall Week Eight Girls Athlete of the Week.

Week Eight Boys Nominees

Peyton Gorneault, Caribou, Cross Country

Gorneault finished fourth at the Class B North Regional Championship in 17:12.04, helping Caribou capture the Northern Maine team championship.

Brayden Drake, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Drake placed third in Class C North in 16:59.00 and helped Houlton/GHCA win its second consecutive regional championship.

Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, Cross Country

Darrell finished fifth at the Class B North Regional Championship in 17:15.20, helping Presque Isle qualify for the state championship meet.

Dom Burgess, Van Buren, Soccer

Burgess scored in Van Buren's 3-1 tournament victory over Schenck, helping the Crusaders advance.

Brayden Barnard, Washburn, Soccer

Barnard earned his nomination after scoring 2 goals in Washburn's victory over Hodgdon.

Gage Phillips, Katahdin, Soccer

Phillips made 14 saves across two games, including 7 saves and a shutout against Van Buren.

Kyle Waye, Washburn

Waye was nominated for his effort, leadership and sportsmanship, including the way he encourages teammates and shows concern for opposing players.

Week Eight Girls Nominees

Samantha Argraves, Presque Isle, Soccer

Argraves recorded another shutout in Presque Isle's 4-0 victory over Fort Kent, giving her seven shutouts on the season.

Madelyn Marquis, Van Buren, Soccer

Marquis scored 2 goals and added an assist in Van Buren's 3-0 victory over Easton.

Dani Pelletier, Madawaska, Soccer

Pelletier scored the double-overtime game-winner just 57 seconds into the second overtime as Madawaska defeated Washburn 1-0.

Jenna Strid, Caribou, Cross Country

Strid finished eighth at the Class B North Regional Championship in 20:07.58, helping Caribou qualify for states.

AnneMarie Blanchard, Presque Isle, Soccer

Blanchard scored in Presque Isle's 4-0 victory over Fort Kent.

Trinity Daigle, Fort Kent, Soccer

Daigle recorded the shutout in Fort Kent's 3-0 tournament victory over MCI, helping the Warriors move on.

Charlotte Estabrook, Houlton/GHCA, Cross Country

Estabrook finished 19th at the Class C North Regional Championship in 24:25.61, earning an individual spot at the state championship meet.

Two Postseason Moments Earn Week Eight Honors

Week Eight brought together regional championship performances, tournament victories, shutouts, state qualifiers and some of the biggest individual moments of the fall.

Congratulations to all 14 Week Eight nominees and thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and voted.

Most of all, congratulations to Dom Burgess of Van Buren and Dani Pelletier of Madawaska, your Fall Week Eight Athletes of the Week.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Nine Athlete of the Week nominations are live, until Sunday at 9 p.m. , you can nominate your student-athletes at the link below:

[WEEK NINE NOMINATIONS]